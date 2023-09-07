TopRank Marketing Ignites Next Phase of Growth, Appoints Marketing Leader Donna Robinson as CEO

News provided by

TopRank Marketing

07 Sep, 2023, 08:33 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a pivotal moment for B2B marketing industry leader TopRank Marketing as the company announces Donna Robinson as its new CEO. Recognized as a trailblazer by the Wall Street Journal, The Economist, and Forbes, the company is ready to fuel explosive growth with this new leadership transition.

Robinson will officially step into her new role effective immediately.

Continue Reading
TopRank Marketing Ignites Next Phase of Growth, Appoints Marketing Leader Donna Robinson as CEO
TopRank Marketing Ignites Next Phase of Growth, Appoints Marketing Leader Donna Robinson as CEO

Former CEO of Collective Measures, Robinson brings a seven-year legacy of steering significant agency growth and innovation. Her appointment is poised to secure TopRank Marketing's position as a cutting-edge force in B2B content, search and influencer marketing.

Co-Founders Lee Odden and Susan Misukanis are set to transition into advisory roles on the TopRank Marketing Board of Directors, providing strategic counsel while entrusting the day-to-day leadership to Robinson.

"The appointment of Donna Robinson isn't just a new chapter for TopRank Marketing; it's a game-changer for the entire B2B marketing ecosystem. Donna's strategic acumen, backed by a proven ability to propel agency growth, equips us with the firepower to scale new heights," stated Susan Misukanis.

Robinson echoed the optimism for the agency's future, stating:

On his transition, Lee Odden shared, "As a respected thought leader and solutions provider to some of the top B2B brands in the world, TopRank Marketing's foundation for expansion has been well established. With Donna Robinson as President and CEO, we are ready to accelerate that growth and create the impact for our clients this exceptional team is capable of."

By bringing Robinson on board, TopRank Marketing aims to accelerate its growth trajectory, particularly focusing on integrating emerging technologies, strengthening its customer-centric approach, and solidifying its reputation as a thought leader in the evolving B2B landscape.

For further details please visit toprankmarketing.com.

ABOUT TOPRANK MARKETING
TopRank Marketing is a strategic marketing partner to some of the world's top B2B marketing brands including Adobe, LinkedIn and DocuSign. The agency's Best Answer Content Marketing solutions provide an integrated mix of content, search, social and influencer marketing that grow brand reach, increase customer engagement and drive new business.

Media Contact:
Sarah Evans
224-829-8820
[email protected]

SOURCE TopRank Marketing

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.