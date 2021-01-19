TopResume Welcomes New CEO To Lead World's Largest Resume-Writing Service Amid Economic Uncertainty for Anxious Job Seekers

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TopResume , the world's largest resume-writing service, today announced two key hires to spearhead its leadership team. Byron Matthews is the company's new Chief Executive Officer and Mike Ricciardelli is the new President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to TopResume, Mr. Matthews was CEO and President of Miller Heiman Group and Chief Commercial Officer at Korn Ferry Digital.

"With more than 10 million Americans currently unemployed, one of the greatest challenges for our country right now spans career services and workplace satisfaction," said Mr. Matthews. "As the world's largest resume-writing service, we have the unique opportunity to empower job seekers to earn higher salaries and, ultimately, improve their careers — and their lives. It's a huge honor, and an even bigger responsibility."

To better understand the importance of working with a professional resume writer, TopResume commissioned an independent, industry-first study to determine if recruiters perceive candidates with professionally written resumes to be more employable, as well as if job seekers benefit from a professionally written resume. In summary, recruiters valued candidates with professionally written resumes to be worth thousands of dollars more in compensation than when assessed using their self-written versions. In fact, candidates with professionally written resumes were more likely to secure interviews, land a new job sooner, and advance their career faster.

"The resume-writing process is truly part art and part science, and as our research has revealed, should be handled by a professional who can offer a competitive edge to those facing an increasingly crowded job market," explained Mr. Matthews. "Navigating today's complex applicant tracking systems with confidence requires expertise, which TopResume has provided to millions of career-driven professionals through its free, expert resume review and resume-writing services. I'm incredibly passionate about driving this mission."

On an ongoing basis, TopResume's data-science team compiles nationwide data from their customers to better understand current behavioral trends in the job market. Visit TopResume's Career Advice blog to see their latest tips for coaching the modern job seeker through their search.

About TopResume:

TopResume, a Talent Inc. company whose portfolio also includes TopInterview and TopCV , is the world's premier resume-writing service, analyzing millions of resumes and LinkedIn profiles each year. Job seekers work directly with professional writers and industry experts to redefine their personal brand and stand out from the crowd during the job-search process. Follow TopResume on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram and visit topresume.com/resume-review to request a free confidential resume review.

SOURCE TopResume

Related Links

https://www.topresume.com

