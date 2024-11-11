Tops Friendly Markets Wishes Local Shoppers a "Free Thanksgiving"

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tops Friendly Markets today announced a "Free Thanksgiving" initiative to provide local shoppers with a hassle-free holiday as they gear up for their celebrations. With its ongoing focus on providing customers with the greatest value for every dollar, Tops is launching this new effort to extend extra savings to shoppers and ensure they don't need to compromise this Thanksgiving.

This builds on Tops' commitment to providing customers with an outstanding shopping experience that eliminates stress and offers friendly guidance from grocery experts. At Tops, a "Free Thanksgiving" means shoppers will receive:

Stress- Free Shopping where you can find everything you need all in one store location

Shopping where you can find everything you need all in one store location Hassle- Free Convenience where most purchased holiday items are prominently displayed

Convenience where most purchased holiday items are prominently displayed Free Butcher expertise on creating the perfect meal

Butcher expertise on creating the perfect meal Free Turkey for Thanksgiving — with the coupon described below

Tops customers can get a head start on their Thanksgiving meal when shopping this week. When customers purchase $100 or more on almost anything in the store in one shopping order this week, November 10-16, they will receive a $10.00 coupon at checkout. They can redeem this coupon the following week, November 17-23, for a FREE THANKSGIVING TURKEY or other dinner items of their choice (limit one coupon per family).

"At Tops, shoppers will enjoy a stress-free shopping experience on the brands they love the most at the best deals in town," said Tops President, Ron Ferri. "Tops has low prices on everything you need along with tips from real butchers so you can enjoy the holiday with your family without sweating the bottom line or your meal preparations."

Here's a preview of some great deals on quality name brand items for a complete Thanksgiving meal:

TOPS, Jennie-O or Best Yet Premium Frozen Turkey (14 lbs.) - $6.72

(.48 lb. w/ $25 min additional purchase)

PLUS great deals on:

Fresh Sweet Potatoes, 3-lb bag

Ocean Spray Fresh or Can Cranberries

Stove Top Stuffing (6oz box)

Knorr Pasta Side

Del Monte Vegetables (15.25oz can)

French's Fried Onions (6oz)

Campbell's Gravy (10.5oz can)

Gravy (10.5oz can) Dole Fresh Garden Salad (12oz bag)

Sara Lee Artisano Dinner Rolls

Cool Whip Topping

Sara Lee Apple , Cherry or Pumpkin Pie

With Tops' low prices, customers will bring home their entire holiday meal for only $21.80 when redeeming $10 coupon noted above.

These prices are valid Nov 17-23, 2024, at all Tops store locations. To see all the best deals in town plus great tips and recipe inspiration from Tops Butchers for a Thanksgiving feast, visit www.TopsMarkets.com.

About Tops Friendly Markets

Headquartered in Williamsville, NY, Tops Markets operates a robust network of 152 grocery stores spanning New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including one franchise location. As one of Western New York's largest employers, and with over 14,000 associates across its entire footprint, Tops is committed to delivering sustainably sourced, premium-quality products. Beyond retail, Tops is committed to the communities it serves through initiatives focused on hunger relief, health improvement, youth education, and environmental sustainability. Discover more at www.topsmarkets.com.

