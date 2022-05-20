Topsail Island's Saltwater Suites Announces Grand Opening Memorial Day Weekend 2022

SURF CITY, N.C., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topsail Island's newest luxury hotel, Saltwater Suites, will open its doors this Memorial Day weekend, on May 27.

"We are extremely proud of what our team has accomplished over the past 15 months of construction," said Richard Stroupe, developer of Saltwater Suites. "The Topsail Island community has been nothing but supportive. We're grateful for the opportunity to introduce Saltwater Suites to them."

Topsail Island Saltwater Suites

Stroupe is a local entrepreneur and owner of Surf City's Loggerhead Inn and Suites. The 2020 renovation of the boutique motel inspired Stroupe to design and develop Saltwater Suites, a new beachside suites concept.

With ocean views and modern interiors, Saltwater Suites embodies the coastal ambiance of the surrounding Wilmington area. Guests can relax in one of 24 condo-style guest units on the 20,000-square-foot property, which features four room themes to support the needs of families, couples, or remote professionals. Each unit offers 700 square feet of living space, including one king bed or two queen beds, a full kitchen, living area, full bath, washer and dryer, pull-out couch, and a 50-inch smart TV offering Roku streaming services.

Saltwater Suites is planning to add 24 additional units, a pool, and an events space in 2024.

The construction project was led by Brandon Williams and Jacksonville, N.C.-based Breakpoint Construction. Wilmington, N.C.-based Port City Design Group was responsible for the interior design. Kristin Kelly Freeman of Wilmington, N.C.-based BlueStar Real Estate will lead operations at Saltwater Suites.

"From the ground up, Saltwater was engineered to redefine Topsail Island hospitality and to deliver an unparalleled guest experience," said Stroupe. "We hope to raise the bar for the ultimate Topsail Island resort-style experience while promoting the Wilmington coastal area's unique history, charm, and amenities."

About Saltwater Suites

Saltwater Suites, located at 605 North Topsail Drive in Surf City, N.C., is a 48-room, 84-bed condo-style resort offering five-star hospitality accommodations. Located just steps from public beach access and a few blocks from downtown Surf City, Saltwater Suites offers breathtaking oceanic views and refined interior design inspired by Wilmington's modern coastal ambiance.

