Topsail Island's Saltwater Suites Launches Saltwater Foundation Charitable Fund

SURF CITY, N.C., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltwater Suites , a luxury seaside hotel on Topsail Island, announced today that it will launch the Saltwater Foundation, a new charitable fund to support local charities on Topsail Island and in the greater Wilmington area.

"We founded Saltwater Suites based on the idea that we can make a transformative positive impact for our customers and also for the local Topsail region," said Richard Stroupe, owner and managing director of Saltwater Suites. "The work of the Saltwater Foundation will help support organizations that share our passion and commitment to improving the health and well-being of our local communities."

Saltwater Suites will donate 5% of its profits to the new charitable fund. Guests of the hotel are invited to nominate their favorite local nonprofits to be considered for grants from the fund. The Saltwater Foundation's executive team plans to distribute grants on a quarterly basis.

The new fund will also soon receive contributions from a second member of the Saltwater Suites family, a 24-room luxury hotel expansion at 412 North New River Drive in Surf City that will open in 2024. The new property will include a pool and full-service entertainment facility.

"Our commitment to Topsail Island and greater Wilmington is a reflection of who we are," said Kristin Kelly Freeman of BlueStar Real Estate, the property manager of Saltwater Suites. "We're delighted to be able to support deserving nonprofits in our community for many years to come."

For more information on Saltwater Suites or to book your next visit, please visit us at saltwatertopsail.com or contact us at 888-372-0999 or 910-886-4818.

About Saltwater Suites

Saltwater Suites, located at 605 North Topsail Drive in Surf City, N.C., is a 48-room, 84-bed condo-style resort offering five-star hospitality accommodations. Located just steps from public beach access and a few blocks from downtown Surf City, Saltwater Suites offers breathtaking ocean views and refined interior design inspired by Wilmington's modern coastal ambiance.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emily Ligon

(202) 471-4228

[email protected]

SOURCE Saltwater Suites