Topsail Steamer Announces New Location Coming Soon to Charlotte, NC

Seafood steam pot company launching new store in vibrant ParkTowne Village shopping plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Topsail Steamer, a family-run seafood steam pot company, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Charlotte, NC, set for August 9 th. Located at 1630 E. Woodlawn Ave., Suite 287, in the bustling Parktowne Village shopping plaza next to Total Wine, the new store will bring Topsail Steamer's unique at-home dining experience to the heart of Charlotte.

Owners Greg and Sara Zanitsch are thrilled to introduce Topsail Steamer to the Charlotte community. "We chose this location because of its high traffic and easy accessibility from all areas and neighborhoods of Charlotte," said Greg. Greg and Sara are no strangers to the Charlotte food scene as they are also the owners of one of the premier Charlotte fine dining establishments, The Fig Tree. Greg and Sara fell in love with Topsail Steamer when they visited a location in Anna Maria Island, Florida. "It is a great concept and we thought it would be exciting to bring it to Charlotte."

As with all Topsail Steamer locations, the Charlotte store will feature a unique menu of signature "Bay Buckets" in single-use pots filled with fresh seafood, veggies, sausages, and a proprietary blend of seasoning to take home, steam & eat. All "Bay Buckets" come with a base of sweet corn, red bliss potatoes, butter, cocktail sauce, and brown paper for the table. Easy to follow instructions include adding 2 cups of water and cooking for 40 minutes on a stovetop, grill or burner. Their variety of signature pots can be customized. Pots can be ordered to accommodate 2-25 people and include the taste and experience of a traditional Low Country Boil or New England Clam or Lobster Bake.

The 755-square-foot store, designed by JL Design Studio and built out by DRB General Contracting, will embody a clean and inviting vibe. Topsail Steamer Charlotte will source local seafood and produce from various vendors, emphasizing fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Guests can look forward to exceptional customer service from a friendly and knowledgeable staff dedicated to making every visit memorable. The store will be open from 12 PM to 7 PM seven days a week, offering multiple take-out and delivery ordering options, including online, phone, and in-person.

"We want our guests to experience what attracted us to Topsail Steamer in the first place: delicious seafood and a welcoming environment that makes them excited about their experience," added Sara Zanitsch.

In addition to the Charlotte opening, Topsail Steamer was recently named to Oprah's The O List: Summer Fun. "We are honored to be included on Oprah's O List," said Danielle Mahon, Owner and Founder of Topsail Steamer. "It's no secret that she has impeccable taste, and we are delighted that she has recognized Topsail Steamer for both our quality of food and exceptional customer experience."

This will mark Topsail Steamer's ninth location, furthering its mission to provide their customers with an unforgettable seafood experience to share with friends and family. To learn more about Topsail Steamer or place a local order, please visit topsailsteamer.com. Topsail Steamer is also available to seafood lovers nationwide via Goldbelly.

About Topsail Steamer

Topsail Steamer was founded on North Carolina's Topsail Island in 2016. The company currently operates eight stores in four states and ships throughout the country. The family-owned business was started by Danielle Mahon who grew up in an entrepreneurial family, but had no direct experience until a mid-career switch out of corporate America. In early 2024, the company announced a partnership with Elite Franchise Capital to develop 40+ new stores nationwide.

