Topsail Steamer Opens in Gulf Shores

SURF CITY, N.C., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Topsail Steamer, a family-run "take-out, steam, and eat" seafood steam pot company, is excited to announce the opening of its newest store in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Located in 'The Square' at 1544 Gulf Shores Parkway, Suite D, it marks Topsail Steamer's first locale in the state, bringing its innovative concept to the southern beach community.

The franchised location is owned and operated by Blake McGinley, a visionary entrepreneur who sought the opportunity to bring the company's memorable dining experience to families and tourists of the dynamic shoreside city.

As with all Topsail Steamer locations, the Gulf Shore store features a menu of customizable "Bay Buckets," starting with a base of sweet corn-on-the-cob, red bliss potatoes, and a proprietary blend of seasonings, accompanied by cocktail sauce and butter for dipping. Customers pick up their fresh, single-use steam pot with easy-to-follow instructions to steam their meal in their home, on the beach, at a tailgate, or anywhere they have a burner.

"We knew this family-first community would warmly welcome the relaxed, communal dining spirit of Topsail Steamer," said Blake. "Add in fresh seafood and vegetables, tasty seasonings, and minimal effort, and you have the perfect meal for any group occasion."

The 500-square-foot space, built out by That Guy, LLC , channels a clean, coastal vibe. Topsail Steamer Gulf Shores sources local seafood and produce from various vendors and markets—including shrimp and oysters from Bon Secour Fisheries , and cornbread and pies from Rouxsters Catering —with a dedicated focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Guests can look forward to a pleasant and convenient experience, with staff providing exceptional service—from ordering guidance and careful packaging to easy-to-follow instructions for at-home steaming. The store is open daily from 12 PM to 7 PM, offering take-out ordering online, by phone, and in person.

This is Topsail Steamer's tenth location, furthering its mission to share the joy of seaside feasts with communities far and wide. In addition to Gulf Shores, Topsail Steamer also recently opened in Charlotte, NC, and was named to Oprah's The O List: Summer Fun .

To learn more about Topsail Steamer or place a local order, please visit topsailsteamer.com . Topsail Steamer is also available to seafood lovers nationwide via Goldbelly .

About Topsail Steamer

Topsail Steamer was founded on North Carolina's Topsail Island in 2017. The company currently operates 10 stores in five states and ships throughout the country. The family-owned business was started by Danielle Mahon, who grew up in an entrepreneurial family, but had no direct experience until a mid-career switch out of corporate America. In early 2024, the company announced a partnership with Elite Franchise Capital to help develop 40+ new stores nationwide.

