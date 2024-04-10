Topsort appoints Jim Kane as EVP of Sales for North America

With over 20 years of experience, industry veteran Jim Kane joins Topsort after spearheading ad sales with DICK's Sporting Goods and Sam's Club

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence and machine learning-based technology company, Topsort, today announces that Jim Kane has joined as EVP of Sales for North America.

Jim is a seasoned marketing and sales executive with over 20 years of experience in retail transformation, retail media, omnichannel strategies and e-commerce. He joins Topsort after serving as Head of Vendor Media Sales at retail giant DICK's Sporting Goods. Previous to this, he was Head of Ad Sales at Sam's Club, Vice President of Sales at Triad Retail Media (part of WPP), and Sr. Vice President Sales at PRN.

Jim's rich career has seen many highlights, including integrating the Sam's Club's team after Walmart acquired it from Triad Retail Media, while simultaneously spearheading new growth strategies and expanding revenue generation as Head of Ad Sales. As Senior Vice President of Sales at PRN, Jim was an early pioneer in monetizing store networks, including with large US retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Best Buy.

Jim's appointment comes on the heels of Topsort's recently announced $20 million Series A funding round to further scale its clean advertising platform that's free of third-party cookie tracking and privacy-invasive data. The raise sees the company valued at $150 million and was led by Upload Ventures and returning seed round investors, Quiet Capital and Pear Ventures. Since Topsort's founding just three years ago, the team has successfully raised $38 million in capital.

Regina Ye, CEO and Co-Founder of Topsort said: "We are excited to welcome Jim to our team and look to his leadership to further our mission of being the connective tissue for the post-cookie era of clean advertising to empower retailers and marketplaces in this era of cookieless retail media. Jim's proven track record of launching retail media networks from scratch for some of the biggest brands and retailers in America shows not only his ability to navigate changing corporate environments but also his understanding of the modern challenges facing the entire advertising ecosystem."

Jim Kane said of his appointment: "I'm excited to join Topsort's mission to bring simple, easy-to-use, flexible solutions to the industry that are designed to optimize revenues and create better results. With the cookieless future well underway, I look forward to introducing this AI-first, ad infrastructure platform to retailers, marketplaces, brands, and agencies in the North American market."

About Topsort

Topsort is the connective tissue for the post-cookie era of clean advertising, by offering a world class retail media technology stack with the most nimble integration and flexibility, clean room that is truly clean with attribution and incrementality measurements, and an ad network product. Companies like Google and Amazon have been making huge advertising profits from auction-based technology for decades, yet it's not been available to third parties and now Topsort makes it plug-and-play with full flexibility to catch up all in the context of zero cookie data dependency. For more information visit: https://www.topsort.com/ .

