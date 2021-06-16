Topspin Consumer Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II at Hard Cap of $205 million

MAMARONECK, N.Y., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topspin Consumer Partners ("Topspin"), an operationally-driven private equity firm focused on the consumer sector, is pleased to announce the final closing of Topspin Consumer Partners II ("TCP II") at its hard cap of $205 million. The fund was oversubscribed with strong support from existing investors combined with significant new commitments from a diverse base of new institutional limited partners including funds of funds, global asset managers and family offices.

Consistent with its predecessor fund, TCP II will seek to partner with founder-owners and top management teams to make investments of $15 million to $35 million in lower middle market growth-oriented consumer products and services companies. Topspin is focused on branded consumer "essentials" that are capturing market share within established niches and can leverage digital marketing and e-commerce platforms to drive growth. Topspin invests with founders and teams who are looking to continue the transformation of their businesses into leading middle market companies and works collaboratively with them to implement operational best practices, upgrade product development processes and capabilities, and enhance sales, distribution and marketing strategies. To date, Topspin has already closed three platform investments and three add-on investments in the new fund.

The Topspin investment team has been investing together for more than a decade and brings deep operational experience to their underwriting and value creation processes. The team is supported by a seasoned industry board of advisors and a broad network of experienced executives in various consumer segments.

"Topspin appreciates the support from the investment community that enabled this successful fundraise," said Leigh Randall, Managing Partner of Topspin. "The strong performance of our portfolio companies during the uncertain conditions of the coronavirus pandemic was critical in maintaining and furthering investor confidence in our ability to create value in the consumer sector. Our experience and prior successes in the digital marketplace have positioned us favorably to take advantage of an accelerating trend in our industry."

MVision Private Equity Advisers acted as the global strategic adviser to Topspin and Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel in the formation of the fund.

Topspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of sub-verticals within consumer, including health & wellness, personal care/beauty, food/beverage, household goods, pet, and children's products. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. Further information on Topspin can be found at www.topspincp.com.

