Topspin Consumer Partners Sells Remedy Health Media

MAMARONECK, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topspin Consumer Partners ("Topspin"), an operationally-driven private equity firm focused on the consumer sector, announced today that it has sold its portfolio company Remedy Health Group, LLC ("Remedy" or the "Company") to Amulet Capital Partners, LP, a middle-market private equity investment firm that focuses exclusively on the healthcare sector. Remedy, through its portfolio of high caliber digital brands, delivers authoritative, authentic, and action-oriented digital content to patients and healthcare professionals, creating a high value, healthcare ecosystem that catalyzes action. Over the past four years, the Remedy team has worked closely with Topspin to build the Company into a diversified health media platform, expanding and elevating Remedy's product offerings and content, improving its technology infrastructure, and acquiring Vertical Health, Oncology Business Review and Patient Power in three separate add-on transactions.

"Over the last few years, Remedy Health Media has evolved into a highly differentiated, innovative, and nimble player in the digital health media industry, providing patients, caregivers and healthcare providers with informative and inspiring content through a novel storytelling approach. The management team has done an exceptional job navigating an everchanging digital media landscape and positioned the company for continued growth well into the future. We thank our management partners and all Remedy employees for their commitment and great work, and wish them the very best in their next chapter," said Leigh Randall, Managing Partner at Topspin.

Michael Cunnion, CEO of Remedy, stated, "As we reflect on our success and growth over the last four years, we are grateful to have had the Topspin team as our partners. From the very beginning, they shared our view for the potential of our business and provided invaluable support and guidance as we executed on both our organic and acquisition-driven growth strategies."

Houlihan Lokey was exclusive financial advisor to Remedy, and Lowenstein Sandler, LLP provided legal counsel to Remedy.

About Remedy Health Media

Remedy Health Media (Remedy) is a leading digital platform that serves communities of patients, care partners and healthcare professionals through a family of trusted health brands that exist to remove barriers and inspire action towards better health. To learn more, visit RemedyHealthMedia.com.

About Topspin Consumer Partners

Topspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of subverticals within consumer, including health & wellness, personal care & beauty, food & beverage, media, household goods, pet, and children's products. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise in consumer products and services and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. Further information on Topspin can be found at www.topspincp.com.

Media Contact

Matthew Michelson

Topspin Consumer Partners

914-834-7370

SOURCE Topspin Consumer Partners

Related Links

https://www.topspinpartners.com

