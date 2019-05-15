TopstepTrader Teams Up with TradeStation to Bring Funding Opportunity to Futures Traders

CHICAGO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TopstepTrader , a financial technology firm based in Chicago, IL that evaluates futures traders' performance in real-time simulated accounts, today announced a strategic agreement with TradeStation Technologies, Inc., the software technology affiliate of the award-winning* TradeStation online trading broker-dealer and futures commission merchant. The collaboration enables futures traders of all skill levels to participate in a simulated TradeStation trading environment with the opportunity to earn a Funded Account® by TopstepTrader and keep the first $5,000 in profits and 80% thereafter.

Also, futures traders that utilize the TradeStation platform for simulated trading at TopstepTrader may be eligible for commission rebates, up to the full cost of TopstepTrader Trading Combine® subscription, if they open, fund and trade in a new TradeStation Securities account.

"Teaming up with TradeStation was an easy decision for us, as they have demonstrated significant growth and popularity among futures traders," said TopstepTrader's Founder, Michael Patak. He added, "It's clear that TradeStation aligns with our goal to increase the trading community's access to exciting educational tools and resources, and we are thrilled to see traders benefit from this relationship."



Launched in 2012, TopstepTrader provides access to live capital for traders worldwide, funding over 1,000 accounts last year alone. The program evaluates traders' performance in real-time simulated environments and requires zero trading capital. Traders who pass the 2-step evaluation earn the ability to trade futures contracts in the financial markets using TopstepTrader's capital.

"As one of the best trading systems in the world for futures traders, we recognized a demand for traders to have more opportunities to gain experience in futures trading without having to risk their own capital," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc. "Our agreement with TopstepTrader will offer a dynamic simulation platform, and we're confident that our combined efforts will boost the skill sets – and confidence – of futures traders of varying levels of experience."

The tools and resources offered by both TopstepTrader and TradeStation are open to futures traders of all levels. For more information, visit: www.topsteptrader.com/learn-how/

About TopstepTrader, LLC

TopstepTrader's vision is to be where the world goes to safely engage in and profit from financial markets. TopstepTrader® evaluates traders' performance in a real-time, simulated account, called the Trading Combine®. When traders follow the risk criteria and meet the profit targets, they receive a Funded Account® where they trade live capital, keeping their first $5,000 in profits and 80% thereafter. To date, TopstepTrader has funded thousands of futures trading accounts, and also offers a forex option through TopstepFX. For more information, please visit us at topsteptrader.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.



TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major stock, options and futures exchanges in the United States. The company's technology subsidiary, TradeStation Technologies, Inc., develops and offers strategy trading software tools and subscription services, and hosts the TradingApp® Store.

TopstepTrader and TradeStation are not affiliated companies.

