Toptal Achieves AWS DevOps Competency

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toptal, which operates a curated network of highly-skilled freelance talent with business, design, and technology expertise that allows companies to scale their teams on demand, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status.

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency affirms the technical expertise of talent in Toptal's network and differentiates the company as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides proven customer success in:

Provisioning and managing infrastructure

Deploying application code

Automating software release processes

Monitoring application and infrastructure performance to accelerate time to market

Optimizing each stage of the software development life cycle with DevOps Best Practices

To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"We're proud to become an AWS DevOps Competency Partner," said Taso Du Val, Founder and CEO of Toptal. "This designation validates our capabilities against AWS's incredibly high standards and helps us stand out from the pack as a strategic partner for our clients. Now more than ever, as companies continue to engage talent to better support and grow their business, they can rely on Toptal to help them leverage AWS Certified talent."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

With Toptal and AWS, business leaders are no longer limited by cumbersome internal recruiting processes and geographical constraints. Clients can partner with Toptal's global network of AWS Certified DevOps experts on demand, virtually anywhere in the world, scaling up or down as needed.

"Every day, we see demand for talent of the highest caliber continue to increase," continued Du Val. "AWS DevOps certification emphasizes Toptal's commitment to shared success for both our clients and members of our global talent network by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

About Toptal

Toptal, LLC is an elite network of the world's top talent in business, design, and technology that enables companies to scale their teams on demand. Founded in 2010 and now the world's largest fully remote company, Toptal has served more than 10,000 clients and has a global network of talent numbering over 10,000 people in 100+ countries.

For more information, please visit Toptal .

Media Contact:

Nicole Mezlo

Toptal, LLC

+1 202-213-2490

[email protected]

SOURCE Toptal

Related Links

www.toptal.com

