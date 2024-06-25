Toptal Announces Launch of Toptal Marketing, Acquires Growth Collective

CANNES, France, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toptal , the world's largest fully remote workforce, announced the launch of Toptal Marketing at Cannes Lions 2024. Toptal Marketing further expands Toptal's reach and capabilities, which already includes a talent network of the world's top freelance software developers, designers, finance experts, product managers, and project managers. With the debut of Toptal Marketing, the company is now positioned to offer an even more comprehensive suite of solutions, including world-class on-demand marketing talent and end-to-end marketing services.

The launch of Toptal Marketing coincides with the announcement that Toptal has acquired Growth Collective , a leading freelancer marketing platform that gives businesses access to top freelance marketers specializing in digital marketing, SEO, content creation, social media strategy, and more. Toptal signed the deal during the Cannes Lions Festival last week, and Growth Collective announced the news to its clients, vendors, and freelance talent network yesterday. The all-cash, seven-figure deal closed today.

"The launch of Toptal Marketing and the addition of Growth Collective mark a pivotal milestone in our journey toward becoming the undisputed global leader in comprehensive talent solutions, reinforcing Toptal's commitment to delivering scalable, agile, and top-tier services to our clients worldwide," said Taso Du Val, CEO of Toptal. "By launching Toptal Marketing and integrating Growth Collective's talent pool of top freelance marketers, we are well-positioned to deliver unparalleled marketing talent and solutions to our global client base."

About Toptal:

Toptal is the world's largest fully remote workforce that connects businesses with the top 3% of freelance talent, enabling companies to scale their teams on demand. Founded in 2010, Toptal has served more than 25,000 clients across more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit Toptal.com .

