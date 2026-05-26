Toptal Announces the Acquisition of Adeva

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toptal, the world's largest fully remote workforce, recently announced the acquisition of Adeva. Adeva is a global IT talent network that connects enterprises and fast-growing companies with highly vetted developers, architects, and technology consultants to support complex initiatives.

This strategic move demonstrates Toptal's commitment to strengthening its position as a global leader in talent and consulting services and enhancing its capabilities to serve clients worldwide. The acquisition also expands the Toptal Talent Network through access to Adeva's experienced community of IT professionals, augmenting Toptal's talent capabilities and helping clients advance their mission-critical projects.

Like Toptal, Adeva applies rigorous vetting standards that emphasize functional expertise and advanced software engineering capabilities. Adeva has notified its clients, which range from leading companies to innovative startups, of the acquisition, and they have responded positively, with many citing the strong strategic fit between the two organizations. Teams are coordinating efforts to facilitate a seamless transition.

"With the acquisition of Adeva, Toptal is deepening the expertise, scale, and delivery capacity we bring to clients around the world," said Taso Du Val, founder and CEO of Toptal. "By bringing Adeva into Toptal's ecosystem, we offer clients even greater access to the top talent and world-class solutions required to compete in a market defined by rapid change and increasing technological complexity."

"Joining Toptal represents a significant opportunity for our clients," said Katerina Trajchevska, CEO of Adeva. "Toptal's global infrastructure, enterprise reach, and commitment to quality are unmatched. We're excited to provide our clients with the broad range of expertise and services Toptal offers."

Toptal's extensive, curated global talent network spans technology, design, finance, marketing, sales, and strategic consulting, emphasizing flexibility and agility in delivering comprehensive solutions. Known for its rigorous vetting process, Toptal stands out for the quality of its talent, extending from freelance to full-spectrum, end-to-end solutions.

About Toptal

Toptal is the world's largest fully remote workforce that connects businesses with the top 3% of freelance talent, enabling companies to scale their teams on demand. Founded in 2010, Toptal has served more than 25,000 clients across more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit Toptal.com.

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SOURCE Toptal