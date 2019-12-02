Toptal Grows Their Relationship With Amazon Web Services to Continue to Drive the Talent Economy

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toptal® , an elite network of Amazon Web Services (AWS) certified experts, announced today the expansion of its AWS practice talent offerings, building on the company's relationship with the AWS Partner Network (APN), to provide critical AWS certifications to hundreds of developers and cloud engineers. Similar to the way companies engage with the cloud, companies can optimize Toptal's talent network to scale up or down, ensuring productivity by minimizing overhead and the learning curve.

"We are proud to continue to grow in the APN. Enterprises today have little room for error as they navigate complex digital transformations. To move swiftly, it has become imperative to bring on talent who are not only qualified, but truly world-class," says Taso Du Val, Toptal CEO. "We see every day the need for talent of the highest caliber. Unique to other players in our space, we offer AWS certification for our talent. This shows our commitment to shared success for both clients as well as members of our global talent network."

Toptal has served more than 6,000 AWS customers, completed 7,000+ engagements to date, and accelerated from APN Registered Consulting Partner to APN Advanced Consulting Partner status in just five months, after joining the APN in March of 2018. The company is also a designated APN Service Delivery Partner for AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) , Amazon CloudFront , and Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) . To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. Certifications held by Toptal cloud engineers include:

AWS Certified DevOps Engineer - Professional

AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Professional

AWS Big Data Specialty

AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate

AWS Certified Developer - Associate

AWS Certified SysOps Administrator - Associate

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner

For more information go to https://www.toptal.com/enterprise/amazon-partner-network .

