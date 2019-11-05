Toptal Launches Staffing.com to Drive Forward the Gig, Freelance, and Talent Economy

As technology evolves, so has staffing. The nature of how we create and manage our teams has changed dramatically. Moreover, new working models have changed how work gets done, giving rise to an increased demand for freelance and remote work. 64 percent of millennials prefer to work from home (PWC), and by 2025 70 percent of the workforce will work remotely at least one week out of the month (Global Workplace Analytics).

Staffing models must evolve in order to thrive in this new paradigm.

"If companies don't evolve their processes and infrastructure along with that, they are going to fall behind and they are going to do so quickly," says Dyan Finkhousen, former Director of Innovation, GE. "Staffing.com is going to elevate the way companies think about their expert operating systems."

With this new landscape affecting the way business gets done, companies are looking for a place to learn from experts, vet issues, test new staffing models, and engage with like-minded colleagues to better understand the many new economies that are taking shape. In the Talent Economy, for example, an enterprise is buying the skill and expertise of the talent while optimizing a talent acquisition process to reduce the inefficiencies inherent in traditional employment and staffing. While many Fortune 500's have adopted the Talent Economy, it's new to many. Staffing.com aims to be a valuable resource for such companies looking to understand these new approaches to talent acquisition.

"Up until now, there has been no central destination to convene around these topics. We have created a center for all professionals to have conversations, for industry leaders to provide leadership, and for leading enterprises to gain insights into the most innovative methods of staffing," says Taso Du Val, CEO of Toptal. "We are thrilled to launch Staffing.com, an industry-first centralizing force."

"While there have been forums of discussion for decades, what is still needed is a place for people to speak more directly about new and creative ideas," says Jason Ezratty, Chairman and Chief Data Scientist, Brightfield. "I'm excited to see a place where people can speak more thoroughly about what does work and has more business value."

The Talent Economy has created new pathways for talented individuals to thrive, with meritocracy starting to displace nepotism or plutocracy in business. Record employment levels confront companies with the largest skills gap in a generation—at the beginning of 2019, nearly 7 million U.S. jobs went unfilled. At the same time, technology makes it possible to work from anywhere, and the world's best talent expect this flexibility as a rule.

"The Talent Economy requires change at every function, and at every level within a company, therefore providing a myriad of ripple effects on the global economy and workforce," says Du Val. "It's time for leading enterprises and experts to come together and understand the opportunities afforded by these new staffing models."

