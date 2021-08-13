Toptoon Global to begin services for English-speaking countries in full swing as the members surpass 200,000 in number

It is a global website launched by Korean premium webtoon platform Toptoon in 1 July. It is providing an official webtoon service in English for readers in English-speaking countries. Gaining popularity in English-speaking countries such as the UK, Australia and Singapore, as well as the US, it has acquired over 200,000 members in just one month after the official launch, which is an absolutely unprecedented growth in the global webtoon industry.

Toptoon released its own platform earlier in Taiwan and is conducting the secondary distribution of webtoon content in the Asia countries such as Japan and Southeast Asia. The advance into the US has a significance in that it has expanded its territory to the western market around North America beyond the Asian countries.

It also sees a high number of views and membership subscription rates in other English-speaking countries such as the UK, Australia, Singapore, Canada and Philippines, not to mention the US, the primary target of the service. It demonstrates that the webtoons of Toptoon, which has already proven its content power in Korea with native K-webtoons, also work in the international market.

Mr. Shin, the manager of TOPCO(The company that runs Toptoon) said, "We had a good expectation about the US, but didn't expect such a high popularity in the UK or Singapore. We're very surprised and happy about it" and added, "Now that we know our webtoons are receiving a good response in many different countries, we're going to keep this momentum and open services in Spanish.

As an aside, Toptoon Plus is an English platform of Toptoon that has 50 million members in Korea and abroad after the launch in 2014. It opened on July 1 with the English version of about 200 new webtoons and popular webtoons on Toptoon in Korea. Acquiring over 100,000 members in a week, it is gaining attention in the global webtoon industry. In particular, it is constantly updating its line-up with webtoons loved by Korean readers such as "She's Too Much for Me" and "Drawing Romance" and other webtoons for adults.

