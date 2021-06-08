Toptracer Announces Strategic Partnership with CBIGG Management Elevating Technological Innovation To Enhance Consumer Experience at Its Golf Courses and Ranges Nationwide

DALLAS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toptracer, a division of global sports and entertainment leader Topgolf Entertainment Group, has announced a multi-year partnership with property and golf course ownership group, C-Bons International Golf Group Management, LLC (CBIGG Management LLC). CBIGG owns 26 golf properties throughout the United States, with seven currently installed with Toptracer Range, showcasing technological innovation and unmatched experiences for existing customers and newcomers designed to grow the game of golf.

Developed to connect people and communities in meaningful ways, Toptracer is committed to driving the future of golf through its on-screen or mobile solutions that provide shot shape and pertinent data such as distance, ball speed, launch angle and height. With more installs being scheduled, the partnership will enable CBIGG to offer a modern data-driven practice environment for avid golfers, or an interactive and fun experience for new guests at their managed courses.

"We believe CBIGG is at the forefront of implementing innovative technology to grow the game of golf as one of the premiere golf management groups in all of North America," said Ben Sharpe, president of Toptracer Range Global. "We are excited about this partnership as we anticipate connecting more groups and communities through CBIGG's list of growing golf properties."

Currently, CBIGG outfitted several of its facilities with Toptracer Range technology, including Eldorado Country Club (McKinney, Texas), Pecan Grove Plantation Country Club (Richmond, Texas), Ridgeview Ranch Golf Club (Plano, Texas), Silverhorn Golf Club (San Antonio, Texas), Thorntree Golf Club (DeSoto, Texas), Tour 18 Golf Course (Humble, Texas) and Willow Fork Country Club (Katy, Texas).

"At CBIGG, one of our key tenets is to be non-traditional and innovative, and we are committed to developing unique and innovative golf facilities around the country," said Dale Folmar, Vice President of Operations at CBIGG. "By partnering with Toptracer, our properties will differentiate themselves from traditional facilities and set a new standard for excellence in the golf experience. The data that Toptracer can provide our golfers as they practice or simply participate in various local and global contests sets our practice areas apart from others in our markets. Thus far, the feedback from our guests and Members has been incredible, they are truly enjoying the experience. We look forward to growing alongside Toptracer and implementing the system throughout our portfolio."

About Toptracer

Toptracer , an innovative technology from Topgolf Entertainment Group, is the most-used and most-trusted advanced ball-tracing technology. The first of its kind to be introduced to the game of golf, Toptracer has revolutionized the way viewers experience the game at select Topgolf venues, driving ranges and while watching major golf tournaments. Today, Toptracer technology powers over 10,000 bays in 31 countries.

ABOUT CBIGG Management, LLC.

After C-Bons International Golf Group Management, LLC (CBIGG MGMT) formed in 2012, the company first acquired four projects in Nevada and Arizona, in 2014 added another 22 properties in Texas and the Northeast, with a goal of opportunistically creating a golf and hospitality platform all over the U.S. CBIGG is currently in the market for golf properties that provide the combination of opportunity, experience and location that can be leveraged by CBIGG leadership team. These acquisitions are not geographically limited, but based on the greatest opportunity.

The CBIGG plan is a sustainable plan in which patience is a virtue, and buying the right properties is more important than simply adding to the portfolio. CBIGG is led by golf enthusiasts who have a passion for the game, in addition to the business knowledge to provide a strong return on investment while providing the end user a compelling experience. www.cbiggmanagement.com

