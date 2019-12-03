Toptracer's Inaugural Global Nine-Shot Range Challenge Debuting December 5-8

The first-ever challenge will take place Dec. 5 – 8 at more than 200 Toptracer Ranges around the world. Scoring is based on each player's proximity to the hole on each of their nine shots. Golfers can view their real-time rankings against participants from Toptracer Range locations like Yokohama in Japan, GolfCity Pulheim in Germany, Spring Hills Country Club in South Korea, and Del Mar Golf Center in the United States.

"Growing up, this type of competition would have been unheard of, but Toptracer Range technology makes this global challenge possible," said Ben Sharpe, President of Toptracer Global. "Topgolf Entertainment Group is committed to connecting people and communities through the shot-tracing technology and enhanced driving range experiences we provide. We believe this sort of competition will evolve into more meaningful and larger events that will continue to grow the game of golf and connect people on a much larger scale."

To enhance local pride and competition, each contestant will see their local corresponding Toptracer Range name and country flag next to their profile name on the interactive global leaderboard.

After completion of the global competition, the nine-shot challenge will be made available as a new game mode at Toptracer Ranges in the first quarter of 2020.

For more information, visit Toptracer.com or follow Toptracer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT TOPGOLF ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a global sports and entertainment community that connects nearly 100 million fans in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of unmatched experiences where communities can discover common ground at brand expressions including Topgolf venues, Lounge by Topgolf, Toptracer, Toptracer Range, Topgolf Swing Suite, Topgolf Studios, Topgolf Live, World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf and Driving for Good.

ABOUT TOPTRACER RANGE

Toptracer Range, a brand expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connects communities of fans in meaningful ways by equipping driving ranges with Toptracer technology that offers an interactive and social experience that is perfect for all levels. With real-time data, players can compete in a variety of games, improve their skills or simply be introduced to the game of golf.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alex Bae

The Brand Amp

510.499.4805

alex@thebrandamp.com

SOURCE Topgolf Entertainment Group

Related Links

http://www.topgolf.com

