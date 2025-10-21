Topview AI Launches Viral Video Agent Built on Sora 2 -- Redefining How Brands Create High-Converting Marketing Videos

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Topview AI, a Singapore-based leader in generative video intelligence, has launched Topview Viral Video Agent, an AI-powered tool built on Sora 2 that turns a single product image into a high-converting marketing video in minutes.

Topview AI Viral Video Agent

Viral Video Agent enables brands to recreate high-quality, viral-style ads without filming or editing. Users upload a product image, enter a few prompts, and optionally add a reference video or choose from a template. The AI then analyzes pacing, transitions, tone, and rhythm — intelligently replacing the product and adapting music, captions, and structure to replicate proven viral formulas.

"It's not just about creating content anymore — it's about creating content that works," said Jensen Wu, Co-Founder & CEO of Topview AI. "Viral Video Agent removes the friction between idea and execution, empowering marketers to produce studio-quality, conversion-driven video ads with just a few clicks."

From Product Image to Scroll-Stopping Video — in Minutes

What once took production teams days or weeks can now be done in minutes. The agent automates the entire creative process — from analyzing references to generating pacing, soundtrack, and shot structure — producing ready-to-publish videos optimized for social media. This drastically reduces time, cost, and technical effort, allowing brands to scale video production effortlessly.

Key Features

100% AI-Generated Video – Converts product images into complete ads with AI voice, avatar, and script.

– Converts product images into complete ads with AI voice, avatar, and script. Ad Templates Library – Choose from proven, high-performing video templates.

– Choose from proven, high-performing video templates. Fully Automated Workflow – No production tools or editing needed.

– No production tools or editing needed. Built on Sora 2 – Delivers cinematic quality and natural motion using OpenAI's latest video framework.

Transforming E-Commerce Marketing

Video ads consistently outperform static images, yet small and mid-sized e-commerce brands struggle with the costs and time of video production. Viral Video Agent democratizes access to high-quality, data-informed videos that drive sales and engagement.

"This marks a turning point for e-commerce marketing," added Wu. "Viral Video Agent gives every brand the creative power of a professional studio — powered entirely by AI."

Topview AI, whose platform has served over 1 million affiliate marketers, Shopify sellers, Amazon merchants, and global DTC brands, launched Viral Video Agent, now available with a free trial at https://topview.ai.

Website: https://topview.ai/

SOURCE Topview Pte Ltd