TopXGun Enhances Flight Controllers With AirMap UTM Services

AirMap connects drone operators with airspace authorities to enable safe, efficient, and scalable drone operations through core UTM services. The AirMap services that will be integrated into TopXGun autopilot systems include geo-awareness with airspace advisories, weather data, and dynamic flight restrictions; flight management, including flight planning tools and compliance briefings; and deconfliction with real-time telemetry and manned traffic alerts.

"AirMap is the pioneer and industry leader in UTM, with excellent products and strong R&D support," said Francesco Zhang, vice president at Shanghai TopXGun Robotics Co, Ltd. "Through our partnership, we are able to bring even more value to companies using drones for plant protection, surveillance, mapping, inspection, delivery and emergency services."

AirMap operates the largest open developer network in the drone ecosystem with over 600 developers connected to the AirMap Developer Platform. TopXGun, who focuses on agriculture, significantly expands this network with its OEMs throughout Asia, Europe and South America. AirMap's APIs, SDKs and developer tools allow for quick and easy integration of features, including:

Contextual airspace that gives operators an intelligent way to interact with and understand the airspace environment around them.

Airspace Authorizations from over 250 airports in the US through the FAA LAANC program and in 4 Chiba City test fields in Japan .

. Situational awareness that equips operators with the mission-critical services they need to ensure safety and compliance while in the air.

"Every day TopXGun customers are engaged in mission-critical operations," said Ben Marcus, AirMap cofounder and Chairman. "Now those flights will be safer and more compliant, supporting the rapid growth of the drone economy worldwide."

About AirMap

AirMap is the world's leading airspace management platform for drones. Millions of drones, hundreds of industry developers, and hundreds of airspace managers and stakeholders rely on AirMap's airspace intelligence and services to fly safely and communicate with others in low-altitude airspace. AirMap connects the majority of the world's drones to airspace authorities through integrations with major drone manufacturers such as DJI, Intel, senseFly, Matternet, 3DR, DroneDeploy, and more. Deployed in Japan, New Zealand, Switzerland, and the United States, AirMap leads the industry in delivering technology solutions for Unmanned aerial system (UAS) Traffic Management (UTM) and U-space to enable safe and responsible drone operations at scale. To learn more about AirMap's airspace services for drones, visit booth 7C16 at the Shenzhen UAV Expo.

About TopXGun

Shanghai TopXGun Robotics Co., Ltd. is a provider of the flying control system and unmanned vehicle industrial solutions. TopXGun is committed to offering the solution with the best performance and experience for the users. Its product line covers flight control, on board computing system, accessories, and customized solution based on flight control.

Now TopXGun builds solutions cover aerial photography, agriculture, logistics, surveying, mapping, security and other fields. It is committed to create precise control for customers, Science and Technology adheres to the attitude of opening up and creating future together, and actively looks for partners for cooperation. Employees in TopXGun believes that through cooperation, an excellent ecological environment of unmanned flight industry can be created, promoting the harmonious and healthy development of the whole industry.

