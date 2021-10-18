TOQI Extends Retail Success in Canada With Expansion to UK, USA for Award-Winning Cannabis Vaporizer Battery

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOQi Technologies Ltd. ( mytoqi.com ), creators of elegantly designed cannabis technology products, today announced that its award-winning TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer is now available in more than 150 retail locations across Canada. Building off its homegrown success, TOQi is expanding internationally, beginning with the United Kingdom and the United States, to bring its products to retail outlets worldwide. During MJBizCon October 19-22, 2021, TOQi (booth #C2261) will showcase their total 510 system to U.S. distributors.

In the U.S. market, the TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer and 510 Dab Cartridge, which provides easy dabbing-on-the-go, have become must-have items as dabbing cannabis has become ubiquitous. California will be the first state to feature TOQi products in retail outlets. In addition to the U.S., TOQi is partnering with The House of Green, through their brand Bailiwick Botanicals, for U.K. distribution.

"Since launching TOQi, our goal has always been to provide the best vaping experience possible to the entire world. Cannabis users in the U.S. and the U.K. are discerning and sophisticated and we are excited to exceed their expectations and partner with top-tier retail outlets in both regions," said Drew Henson, CEO and Founder, TOQi. "We are grateful to our Canadian retail partners, distributors and customers for helping us achieve success in our home base and look forward to showing the world what a focused Canadian startup can do."

TOQi recently hired two senior regional sales managers to handle the increased volume across Canada. Kevin Snell and Rebecca Bennett have a combined four decades of experience working for global brands in alcohol, tobacco, cannabis and skincare. As Canada celebrates three years of legalization of recreational marijuana, TOQi's products can be found across Canada at retail locations such as Tokyo Smoke. Retailers can contact TOQi directly at [email protected] , or work with TOQi's preferred national distributor in Canada, Humble and Fume.

"We love having TOQi products in store. Not only does it offer customers a better, more affordable way to enjoy their 510 cartridges, it's elevated our concentrate sales with the wax cartridge capability," said Ciara Barbosa, Store Manager, Tokyo Smoke Waterloo Commons.

At MJBizCon, TOQi will showcase its new white TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer and 510 Dab Cartridge, alongside the black versions. Recently named Best Vape Technology by Budtender's Choice Award, TOQi launched the cannabis industry's first wireless charging 510 thread vaporizer battery in early 2020. The black and white TOQi 510 devices comes with a class-leading 400mAh battery, charging 85% in only 20 minutes, and is equipped with Qi charging technology, enabling it to charge wirelessly on TOQi's Wireless Charging Pad or other Qi-equipped products such as Samsung Galaxy Note10 or Google Pixel 5. The fast charging vape includes a built-in USB-C port, precision CNC for accurate airflow, smart power system ensuring no power drop off during pulls, a smooth, stone-like finish design and curated temperatures.

Founded by award-winning designers, TOQi creates premium industry leading cannabis consumption technology from their headquarters in Toronto, Ontario. Inspired by the intersection of design and culture, TOQi believes that attention to detail and user experience are of the utmost importance. For more information, visit mytoqi.com. TOQi does not produce, manufacture or distribute cannabis. Not for sale to minors.

