TOQi to Unveil New White Wireless Charging Cannabis 510 Vaporizer Battery in First-of-its-Kind Augmented Reality Booth at Hall of Flowers

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOQi Technologies ( mytoqi.com ), award-winning creators of elegantly designed cannabis technology products, will showcase its new white TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer and white TOQi 510 Dab Cartridge during Hall of Flowers in Santa Rosa, Calif. September 22-23, 2021.

TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer & Dab Cartridge TOQi 510 System - Dab on the Go wax cartridge

At TOQi's augmented reality booth #017, the white version of TOQi's award-winning 510 thread wireless charging vaporizer battery will make its debut, alongside its 510 Dab Cartridge counterpart to dab on the go. The trippy, head-turning booth designed by twenty2b and multidimensional designer Will Selviz will also feature a dab-on-the-go bar where visitors can try TOQi's products alongside influencer Koala Puffs aka Anjela and TOQi creator/CEO Drew Henson.

Recently named Best Vape Technology by Budtender's Choice Award, TOQi launched the cannabis industry's first wireless charging 510 thread vaporizer battery in early 2020 in a matte black finish. Due to popular demand, the white TOQi 510 will be available for limited pre-orders with retail partners beginning September 22, 2021 and will begin shipping late October 2021 for retail and ecommerce on MYTOQi.com .

"The TOQi team has been spending this long and difficult year focused on expanding our TOQi 510 system, including the addition of the white vaporizer battery and dab cartridge that will continue to enhance people's cannabis experience. We are excited to debut the white 510 vape at Hall of Flowers and blow people's minds with not only our products but our augmented reality booth," said Drew Henson, CEO and founder, TOQi. "We're honored to have been awarded with the Budtender's Choice Award and we can't wait to show Hall of Flowers attendees why. Special thank you to Raster Visual Media for delivering our booth vision!"

The black and white TOQi 510 devices comes with a class-leading 400mAh battery, charging 85% in only 20 minutes, and is equipped with Qi charging technology, enabling it to charge wirelessly on TOQi's Wireless Charging Pad or other Qi-equipped products such as Samsung Galaxy Note10 or Google Pixel 5. The fast charging vape includes a built-in USB-C port, precision CNC for accurate airflow, smart power system ensuring no power drop off during pulls, a smooth, stone-like finish design and curated temperatures. At the low setting of 2.8V, the device ensures decarboxylation while delivering the maximum terpene taste. On the high end, at 3.6V the 510 vaporizer delivers big clouds and activates CBD.

About TOQi Technologies LTD

Founded by award-winning designers, TOQi creates premium industry leading cannabis consumption technology from their headquarters in Toronto, Ontario. Inspired by the intersection of design and culture, TOQi believes that attention to detail and user experience are of the utmost importance. For more information, visit mytoqi.com. TOQi does not produce, manufacture or distribute cannabis. Not for sale to minors.

