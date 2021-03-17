TOR Minerals International Announces Sale of Corpus Christi Assets Tweet this

As a result of the anticipated transaction, TOR Minerals will continue its remaining established global businesses including its subsidiaries TOR Processing and Trade, BV (TP&T) in The Netherlands, and TOR Minerals Malaysia (TMM). TOR Minerals International, Inc. will continue to be headquartered in the US. The Company's shares will continue to be traded on the Pink market, operated by OTC Markets Group. The symbol, TORM, will remain unchanged.

About TOR Minerals International, Inc.

TOR Minerals International, Inc., established in 1980, is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas, with manufacturing and regional offices located in the United States, Netherlands and Malaysia. The Company is a global producer of high performance, specialty mineral products focused on product innovation and technical support. Our specialty mineral products, which include flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers, and titanium dioxide color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastic, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a wide range of other industrial applications.

To learn more about TOR Minerals, please visit our website at www.torminerals.com.

Some of the statements made in this release may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations or may involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect current views but are based on assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other variables which should be considered when making an investment decision. Forward-looking statements are relevant only as of the dates made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made. All written or oral forward-looking statements that are made by or are attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. Actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements.

Contact for Further Information:

Jackie Dickey

HR Director and Corporate Secretary

[email protected]

+1(361) 826-2057

SOURCE TOR Minerals International, Inc.

