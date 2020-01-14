TOR Minerals International Appoints James Roecker Vice Chairman And CEO

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTC-Pink: TORM), a leading global provider of high performance specialty mineral products, announces the recent appointment of James B. Roecker to the position of Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Roecker's appointment became effective November 6, 2019. In conjunction with this appointment, Dr. Olaf Karasch, who had served as CEO since July, 2006, has been appointed President and Chief Technical Officer. Dr. Karasch also maintains his position as Managing Director of TOR Processing and Trade B.V., a subsidiary of TOR Minerals International.

Roecker has more than 20 years of senior management experience, with his most recent assignment being Chief Executive Officer of Georgia Biomass, LLC, a renewable fuels subsidiary of European energy giant RWE. Prior assignments include senior level management positions in the manufacture of petrochemical, polymer, and refinery products with LyondellBasell Industries.

Dr. Karasch's assignment as Chief Technical Officer brings increased focus to research, development, and technical advancement of TOR's specialty mineral products. "The addition of Jim as CEO, and the assignment of Olaf to CTO, strengthens our executive team, provides new leadership perspectives, and sharpens our focus on developing new and industry-leading value-adding products," said Doug Hartman, TOR's Chairman of the Board.

"I am very excited to be joining the TOR team, and I consider myself very fortunate to be joining at a time that offers so much potential in the areas of product innovation and operational excellence," said Roecker. "TOR has such a proud and successful history, and it has developed a strong reputation as a respected corporate citizen. I look forward to the challenge of building on this past success as we begin the new decade."

TOR Minerals International, Inc., established in 1980, is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas, with manufacturing and regional offices located in the United Sates, Netherlands and Malaysia. The Company is a global producer of high performance, specialty mineral products focused on product innovation and technical support. TOR's specialty mineral products, which include flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers and titanium dioxide color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastic, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a wide range of other industrial applications.

