Peak Efficiency of 72.5% Achieved Using Zero-Global-Warming Solstice® ZE

Enables Commercial Air Conditioning without Global Warming

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TORAD Inc., a leader in innovative compressor technology, today announced that its patented spool compressor has achieved breakthrough performance of 72.5% peak overall isentropic efficiency running on Solstice® ZE (R-1234ze), a zero-global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant. The 20 TonR compressor was tested at the ARI standard condition of 45°F/130°F, achieving an Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) of 12.2 and a Coefficient Performance (COP) of 3.58.

TORAD Announces Breakthrough Spool Compressor Performance to Address Global Warming

Joe Orosz, TORAD President and COO said, "This achievement creates a viable path to commercial HVAC adoption of environmentally sustainable zero-GWP systems without the cost typically associated with next-generation refrigerants." Orosz added, "The company's spool compressor technology enables advanced chiller designs improving system efficiency and addressing the current industry trade-off between cost and environmental impact."

Greg Kemp, TORAD CEO and Founder stated, "The successful combination of the spool compressor and Solstice® ZE creates a cost-effective path to meet challenging global regulatory demands for sustainable cooling solutions and dramatically lowering Green House Gas Emissions."

Kemp added, "We would like to thank Johnson Controls International, Solstice, Shrieve, Syensqo, GGB, CLAYENS and Force Technology for their valuable engineering support in this achievement. We look forward to working with industry partners to bring this technology into commercial production and accelerate the global transition to sustainable cooling solutions."

About TORAD Inc.

TORAD Inc. is an Atlanta-based leader in the development of innovative, high-efficiency compressor technologies for the HVAC and refrigeration industries. Dedicated to sustainability and performance, TORAD is committed to delivering Climate Tech solutions that meet the evolving environmental and economic demands of the global market.

