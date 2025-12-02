Toray Achieves Multi-Site AS9100 Certification with Zero Findings, Reinforcing Excellence in Aerospace and Defense Quality

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., a leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and defense, proudly announces that it has earned AS9100 multi-site certification with zero audit findings. This accomplishment demonstrates the effectiveness of Toray's quality management system (QMS), its commitment to operational excellence across its manufacturing facilities, and adherence to meeting the rigorous standards of aerospace and defense customers worldwide.

AS9100 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed for the aerospace sector. It integrates ISO 9001 requirements with additional criteria for safety, regulatory compliance, customer requirements, and risk management systems. Achieving a single certification enables Toray to improve internal efficiency, simplifying logistics, and accelerating process improvements across its facilities.

Unified Quality Management

The certification brings all Toray Composite Materials America manufacturing sites under a standardized quality framework. This ensures that its facilities in Washington, Alabama, and South Carolina operate with the same strict quality controls, consistently delivering materials that meet the reliability criteria of aerospace and defense industries.

Additionally, this alignment enables Toray to manage resources and production more cohesively, ensuring customers experience fewer delays or disruptions. It allows Toray to respond more effectively to capacity issues, disruptions, or changing program needs, helping customers receive on-time delivery. The consolidation facilitates leaner, more agile operations, improves risk mitigation, and strengthens the company's ability to meet customers' schedules, providing them with reliable, timely service.

Zero Findings: A Benchmark of Quality Excellence

Completion of a multi-site AS9100 audit with zero findings demonstrates that auditors identified no nonconformities or observations. For customers, this outcome validates that Toray's QMS is fully integrated into its operations, providing assurance that products, process controls, documentation, and traceability meet or exceed aerospace standards.

"Our goal is to provide the best-in-class quality composite carbon fiber and prepreg materials that comply with customer, regulatory, and statutory requirements, and to deliver them with the highest level of customer service," said Amir Rafii, director of quality assurance at Toray. "Achieving multi-site AS9100 certification without a single finding validates the strength of our system, the alignment of our processes, and the dedication of our teams to maintaining uncompromising quality standards."

Toray's commitment to maintaining consistent quality practices across all facilities and aligning operations under a unified standard positions it for continued growth and innovation. This approach demonstrates its readiness to support emerging technologies and complex applications with a standardized approach to quality.

About Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.

Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (Toray CMA) manufactures and supplies TORAYCA™ carbon fiber and advanced thermoset prepreg systems. Toray materials are recognized worldwide for their performance, quality, and consistency in processing. With the most carbon fiber and prepreg capacity in North America, Toray CMA serves the needs of aerospace and defense, sports and recreation, automotive, and industrial markets. Toray CMA is a subsidiary of Toray Industries, Inc. (Toray). Toray addresses global challenges by delivering high-value-added products, including fibers and textiles, resins and films, and carbon fiber composite materials. For more information about Toray CMA, visit www.toraycma.com. For information on Toray Industries, visit www.toray.com.

