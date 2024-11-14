Torbjörn Lööf proposed as new Chair of the Board of Husqvarna AB

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Johnstone declines re-election as Chair of the Board of Husqvarna AB. He will remain as Board Chair until the next Annual General Meeting, to be held on April 29, 2025. The Nomination Committee intends to propose the election of Torbjörn Lööf as new Chair of the Husqvarna AB Board.

Tom Johnstone has served as the Chair of the Board of Husqvarna AB since 2015 and has been a member of the Board since 2006. Torbjörn Lööf has been part of Husqvarna's Board of Directors since 2023 and was elected Deputy Chair of the Board at the Board's statutory board meeting held in connection with the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

"Today, I have informed the Nomination Committee of Husqvarna AB of my intention to step down in conjunction with the 2025 Annual General Meeting. It has been an honor to serve as the Chair of Husqvarna AB and I am proud of the achievements of the Group and the Management Team during these years. My announcement today is part of a planned transition to new leadership that was conditioned on our ability to identify and develop a strong successor. I am very pleased with the Nomination Committee's proposal of Torbjörn Lööf. I have great confidence in Torbjörn and, following the 2025 AGM, I look forward to following his journey to continue building a stronger Group", says Tom Johnstone.

"The Nomination Committee has today confirmed its intention to propose that Torbjörn Lööf be appointed as new Chair of the Board at the 2025 Annual General Meeting. We are confident that Torbjörn's extensive experience in the industry and his proven leadership skills will be valuable to Husqvarna AB", says Petra Hedengran, Chair of the Nomination Committee.

Torbjörn Lööf is also the Chair of the Board for Electrolux Group and a Board Member of Essity AB, Mercer International Inc and AB Blåkläder. He has previously been the CEO of Inter IKEA Holding (The Netherlands) 2016-2020 and Chief Executive Officer of Inter IKEA Systems and has held several leading positions at IKEA in Sweden and in Italy 1989-2013.

The Nomination Committee intends to include its proposal of Torbjörn Lööf as Chair of the Board of Directors as part of its other proposals to be provided in advance of the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

(This press release contains insider information that Husqvarna AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out below, at 13.45 CET on November 14, 2024.)

