TORCH and LaFlare Golf host the Torchbearer Classic in August

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Out-Reach Center for Homeless (TORCH) and LaFlare Golf, an East Tennessee golf enthusiast's club, have joined forces to host the 2024 Torchbearer Classic golf tournament on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Centennial Golf Course in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to benefit the homeless assistance and advocacy group.

Proceeds from the inaugural Torchbearer Classic golf tournament on Saturday, Aug. 17 will benefit the Tennessee Out-Reach Center for Homeless (TORCH) in Anderson County.

"The Torchbearer Classic will be so much more than just a great day of golf, it is also an opportunity for the community to come together in fun and fellowship to help the homeless population of Anderson County on their journey to self-sufficiency," said TORCH Executive Director Andy O'Quinn. "Participants and sponsors are so much more than just a name on event announcements. They are partners who are working to ensure that no child in Anderson County sleeps outside."

LaFlare Golf was founded by a group of friends after a two-day golf weekend to help facilitate turnkey golf events for both corporate and nonprofit organizations. In its three years of existence, it has grown from a dozen friends to more than 800 members who play tours throughout East Tennessee.

One of LaFlare's founders and its CEO, James Michel, is the son of TORCH's founder and board member, Sheila Michel. He said he organized the tournament as a tribute to his mother.

"I watched my mother build TORCH from the ground up, advocating for the homeless population of Anderson County even when times were tough," James Michel said. "She helped these families find housing and build skills to become self-sufficient. I decided to take the skills I've learned in helping organize more than 50 golf tournaments over the past five years to help build the Torchbearer Classic into an ongoing fundraiser for TORCH."

The Torchbearer Classic is a premium golf event. For the $400 registration fee, teams will receive a custom sleeve of commemorative golf balls and a bag tag, custom koozies, tees and stickers, and exclusive discounts. Lunch, snacks and beverages will be available throughout the day. Teams can register for the event by visiting https://www.torchclassic.org/register.

TORCH is also accepting sponsors for the event. Sponsorship packages include gold, silver, bronze, contest and hole. Visit https://www.torchclassic.org/sponsor to learn more about how to sponsor the event.

TORCH opened its doors in January 2013 as Anderson County's only comprehensive homeless service. Because there is no group shelter in the county, TORCH helps families "Shelter in a Future Home" as the most cost-effective way to assist the unhoused. For more information on TORCH, please visit https://oakridgetorch.org/. To donate to TORCH, visit https://oakridgetorch.org/donate/.

About TORCH

Tennessee Out-Reach Center for Homeless (TORCH) opened its doors in January 2013 as the only comprehensive homeless service in Anderson County, Tennessee. Because there is no shelter in the county, TORCH operates the Housing First model. Efforts are made to find affordable, sustainable housing as quickly as possible and can help provide additional financial assistance if a client is qualified. TORCH partners with other agencies in Anderson County to work together to assist their clients in the most efficient, productive manner.

