Torch Dental, Bisco, and Young Specialties Forge Partnership to Elevate Dental Practices Access to Quality Specialty Products

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch Dental , a leading technology platform for dental supply & equipment discovery, ordering and spend management, announces its strategic partnership with Bisco and Young Specialties. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to redefine the landscape of dental care by leveraging cutting-edge technology and unmatched expertise.

Torch Dental's commitment to modern excellence for dental practices aligns seamlessly with the values upheld by Bisco and Young Specialties. By joining forces, these industry leaders are poised to deliver unparalleled solutions that address the evolving needs of dental professionals.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bisco and Young Specialties," said Marissa Pan, Head of Operations & Partnerships at Torch Dental. "This partnership represents a convergence of innovation, quality, and dedication to advancing dental care. Together, we will empower dental professionals with the resources they need to achieve optimal patient outcomes."

Bisco, renowned for its premium dental materials, adhesives and cutting-edge technologies, brings decades of expertise to the partnership. Through this collaboration, dental practitioners will gain access to a comprehensive range of restorative products from Adhesives to Cements to Composites designed to enhance clinical efficacy and patient satisfaction.

"Working with Torch Dental has made it easy to get our products to customers and has increased Bisco brand awareness within their growing customer base," said Sarah Peterson, Special Markets Manager at Bisco. "We are excited to be a partner of Torch Dental!"

Young Specialties, a pioneer in oral care with a portfolio of the most influential brands in the dental specialty market, brings a century of expertise to the partnership. Young Specialties has industry leading products ranging from infection control to orthodontics to endodontics including brands such as OrthoQuest, Obtura Spartan, and many more.

"We are proud to be a partner with Torch Dental. They support us and our customers by ensuring mutual satisfaction in all areas of the partnership," said Courtney Mooney, Marketplace Channel Manager at Young Specialties. "We love how they strive for innovation and are driven to provide the best services for our customers."

Through this collaboration, Torch Dental, Bisco, and Young Specialties are poised to empower clinicians in the dental industry to deliver excellence in patient care.

About Torch Dental:

Torch Dental is a leading provider of cutting-edge dental practice management software. Their comprehensive suite of tools empowers dental professionals to streamline operations, enhance patient care, and optimize productivity. Torch Dental is committed to delivering innovative solutions that transform dental practices and set new industry standards. For more information, visit www.torchdental.com.

About Bisco:

BISCO is an ISO 13485 certified manufacturer of medical devices for the dental industry, specializing in adhesive and resin composite technology. Established in 1981, BISCO is an industry leader providing technically innovative aesthetic and restorative products to dental customers in the U.S. and in over 60 countries worldwide.

About Young Specialties:

Young Specialties has spent years strategically partnering with some of the most influential brands in the dental specialty market, bringing more than a century of collective experience under one roof. With their expansive portfolio, they're well-equipped to serve orthodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, implantologists and general practitioners in any practice with expertly customized treatment solutions that will position your practice for growth.

