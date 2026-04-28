Torch Dental Expands Offering with Young Innovations Partnership

NEW YORK, Apr. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch Dental is enhancing access for dental practices to high-quality supplies and equipment through new partnerships, ensuring competitive pricing and a streamlined purchasing experience. The company's platform now offers an expanded catalog, providing practices with greater value and convenience for their essential operations.

Expanded Product Access for Dental Practices

Through its partnership with Young Innovations, Torch Dental is making it easier and more efficient for dental practices to purchase Young products on its platform. By deepening this collaboration, Torch is able to provide improved access, a more seamless ordering experience, and stronger support for the products practices already know and trust.

"Our partnership with Young Innovations reflects our continued commitment to strengthening and evolving our offering for dental practices," said Yassine Boukadoum, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Torch Dental. "By expanding access to Young Innovations' trusted products, we're helping practices simplify purchasing, reduce costs, and deliver better patient care."

Young Innovations

Young Innovations is a leading manufacturer of preventive, restorative, hygiene, and surgical dental products, serving practices with a broad portfolio of trusted clinical solutions. Through this partnership, Torch Dental users will gain access to a broader range of Young Innovations products—including hygiene and preventive essentials, disposable products, and surgical solutions—directly through the Torch platform.

"Partnering with Torch Dental allows us to better support dental practices by making Young Innovations products easier to access through a platform they already know and trust," said Scott Leece, VP North America Dealer at Young Innovations. "We're excited to work together to create a more seamless purchasing experience and help practices spend less time managing supplies and more time focused on their patients."

Benefits of the Expanded Platform

This strategic expansion provides several key advantages for dental professionals seeking competitive pricing and simplified procurement:

Exclusive Pricing: Torch Dental secures competitive pricing directly with vendors, ensuring practices receive optimal value on every purchase.





Manage and Budget Supply Spend: Practices can analyze spending patterns, identify cost-saving opportunities, set clear budgets, and gain visibility into supply costs.





Consolidated Purchasing: The platform allows practices to purchase products from multiple brands and vendors through a single, convenient interface, simplifying procurement and inventory management for all dental products.

This initiative reinforces Torch Dental's position as a vital partner for dental practices, committed to operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. T o explore the comprehensive range of new offerings and benefit from exclusive pricing, practices can log into their Torch Dental account and sign up directly on our website at https://torchdental.com.

Founded in 2017, Torch Dental is an all-in-one dental supply platform that enables practices to manage, order, and budget supplies through a centralized procurement solution. Torch delivers transparent pricing, pre-negotiated rates, and vendor consolidation to reduce costs and streamline operations. Trusted by thousands of dental practices nationwide, Torch helps teams save 16%+ on supplies and significantly reduce time spent on purchasing and payments.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Torch Dental