Torch Dental Launches Partnership with Chicago Dental Society Ahead of Chicago Midwinter 2024

News provided by

Torch Dental

21 Feb, 2024, 08:45 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch Dental, a leading technology platform for dental supply & equipment discovery, ordering and spend management, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with the Chicago Dental Society (CDS), a prominent organization dedicated to promoting oral health and advancing the dental profession in the state.

Continue Reading
Torch Dental Launches Partnership with Chicago Dental Society Ahead of Chicago Midwinter 2024
Torch Dental Launches Partnership with Chicago Dental Society Ahead of Chicago Midwinter 2024

This partnership marks an important step forward in the pursuit of dental innovation, combining Torch Dental's cutting-edge platform with the CDS' commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative programs that promote the art and science of dentistry across the Greater Chicago area. Torch Dental will be exhibiting at the Chicago Midwinter Meeting (Booth #3837) from February 22nd to 24th, 2024 to showcase the new partnership and partner with dental providers in the region.

Torch Dental has gained a reputation for its state-of-the-art software solutions designed to streamline dental practice operations, simplify supply & equipment ordering, and optimize spending. Their comprehensive suite of tools encompasses custom product preference dashboards, supply & equipment order recommendations, spend management visibility, robust analytics reporting, and more. By leveraging cloud technology and building user-friendly interfaces, Torch Dental has become a trusted partner for 2,000+ dental practices seeking to modernize their operations, so that they can focus on delivering exceptional patient care.

The Chicago Dental Society, representing a vast network of dental professionals across the Greater Chicago area, has been a driving force in promoting oral health awareness and advocating for policies that benefit both practitioners and patients. Through this partnership, CDS members will gain access to Torch Dental's comprehensive suite of products, including procurement solutions, spend management and practice analytics.

"I am excited for the opportunity to partner with the Chicago Dental Society for a few reasons. First, it's my hometown! Second, the team has been a pleasure to work with over the past several months and their local branches are so welcoming. I know that by combining our expertise with the CDS' commitment to advancing dental care, we'll really elevate dental practices supply & equipment management in the Greater Chicago area and beyond," said Jordyn Levitas, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Torch Dental.

The collaboration will also involve joint initiatives, educational programs, and events aimed at fostering knowledge exchange and professional growth among dental practitioners. Torch Dental and the Chicago Dental Society will work hand in hand to create opportunities for networking, continuing education, and collaborative endeavors that will benefit the dental community at large.

"Torch Dental adds such a strong company to our Member Advantage program," said Dr. David Lewis Jr., CDS President. "CDS is very fortunate to have a dedicated partner in Torch Dental who is so committed to the dental community."

The Torch Dental and Chicago Dental Society partnership exemplifies a shared commitment to advancing dental care through innovation, education, and collaboration. Together, we aim to empower dental professionals in Chicago and beyond to thrive in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

About Torch Dental:
Torch Dental is a leading provider of cutting-edge dental practice management software. Their comprehensive suite of tools empowers dental professionals to streamline operations, enhance patient care, and optimize productivity. Torch Dental reviews dental practices' needs and delivers innovative solutions that transform dental practice operations and set new industry standards. Torch Dental will be exhibiting at booth #3837 at the Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting. For more information, visit www.torchdental.com.  

About the Chicago Dental Society:
Trust a Chicago Dental Society (CDS) dentist with more than just your smile. Talk with them and you'll see their work is an investment in not just your oral health, but your overall health. They are current on the dental trends and technology through extensive CDS continuing education programs, including the Midwinter Meeting. The largest local component of the American Dental Association, the non-profit Chicago Dental Society represents dentists across the Chicago region. They're your neighbors, friends and community anchors. Connect with the Chicago Dental Society at cds.org/smile, where you'll find our easy-to-navigate Find a CDS Dentist search tool. Or, connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Media Contact:
[email protected] 

SOURCE Torch Dental

Also from this source

Torch Dental and VDA Member Perks Join Forces to Advance Dental Excellence

Torch Dental and VDA Member Perks Join Forces to Advance Dental Excellence

Torch Dental, a leading technology platform for dental supply discovery, ordering and spend management, is thrilled to announce an endorsement by VDA ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.