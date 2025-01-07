Torch Dental Raises $17M and Opens Austin Office

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch Dental , the all-in-one dental supply platform, is now live nationally in the United States and is opening an Austin, Texas office to serve customers in the South, Mountain and West coast regions. Torch Dental plans to continue rapidly growing in 2025, after raising over $17 million in financing from Amex Ventures, Alumni Ventures and Parameter Ventures, alongside existing investors, Raga Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and Health Velocity Capital.

Torch Dental is empowering independent dental practices and dental suppliers by providing AI powered spend management tools to make intelligent procurement decisions.

Harvard MBA grads, Khaled Boukadoum and Yassine Boukadoum started Torch Dental when they found their dentist sister, Meriem Boukadoum, frustrated with the process of keeping track of her dental products and constantly needing to negotiate to get reasonable prices. They joined forces with MIT grad, Drew Werner, the son of a dental hygienist, who shared a similar passion for finding a better solution. Now, with over 3,000 practices benefiting from Torch Dental's platform, the company is making significant strides in digitizing the dental supply chain.

"We are proud to be empowering dental practices to manage their spending and make intelligent purchasing decisions. We are now able to serve the continental United States, and are enthusiastic about leveraging AI to help create a more efficient supply chain." said Khaled Boukadoum, co-founder of Torch Dental.

The company's innovative platform is transforming dental supply chains by leveraging AI technology to manage over 100,000+ SKUs from thousands of brands. Customers can optimize purchasing decisions, taking into account quality, price, and availability which ultimately can drive up to 32% in budget savings and dozens of hours in time savings per month for dental teams.

The Company continues to expand across the United States, having successfully launched on the West Coast in the third quarter of 2024. Torch Dental is now officially live across the continental United States and is expanding its customer base by incorporating more brands and suppliers to broaden its offerings to dental practices. To support its growth, Torch Dental has raised additional capital to hire talented team members in engineering, growth and business roles and is opening an Austin, Texas office.

"Torch Dental provides an innovative approach to managing dental supplies and it is clear that their value proposition is resonating," said Margaret Lim, Managing Director, Amex Ventures. "We are excited to be backing Torch Dental as they continue to lead the way in driving B2B procurement and supply chain innovations for this industry."

Torch Dental is now partnered with over 3,000 dental practices and supported by industry experts and entrepreneurs such as Jeffrey Slovin (Former CEO of Dentsply Sirona), Joshua Zable (Former Vice President at Dentsply Sirona), Gerard Moufflet (CEO of Acceleration International), Steve Fredette (President, Founder of Toast), Jonathan Vassil (CRO of Toast), Brian Sheth (CEO of Haveli Investments), Geoff Donaker (Former COO of Yelp), Rob Krolik (Former of CFO Yelp), Daniel Titcomb (CEO of Provide) among others.

"We are thrilled to have such strong support from new as well as existing investors for a solution focused on solving a real world problem for small business owners. The oversubscribed financing round in 2024 enables us to continue innovating and delivering exceptional value to our dental practice and supplier partners." said Yassine Boukadoum, co-founder of Torch Dental

About Torch Dental :

Torch Dental is the all-in-one dental supply platform for independent dental practices. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of tools to empower dental professionals to streamline operations, enhance patient care, and optimize productivity. Torch Dental is committed to delivering innovative solutions that transform dental practices and set new industry standards. For more information, visit www.torchdental.com .

