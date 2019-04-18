Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) announces the following webcast:



What: Torchmark Corporation Annual Shareholders Meeting Webcast

When: April 25, 2019 @ 11 AM Eastern 10 AM Central

Where: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/904/30326

Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the

website http://www.torchmarkcorp.com/ on the

Investors/Calls and Meetings page under "Annual Meeting of Shareholders"

Torchmark Corporation is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies. Torchmark has several nationally recognized insurance subsidiaries. Globe Life And Accident is a direct-response provider of life insurance known for its administrative efficiencies. American Income Life provides individual life insurance to working families. Liberty National Life is one of the oldest traditional life insurers in the Southeast. United American is a consumer-oriented provider of supplemental life and health insurance. Family Heritage Life provides individual supplemental health insurance.

SOURCE Torchmark Corporation

Related Links

http://www.torchmarkcorp.com

