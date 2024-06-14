Torchon and Associates Merges with Dennis Duncan and Covington to Form Dennis, Duncan and Torchon LLP

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Torchon and Associates, a reputable Calabasas accounting firm with a rich 40-year history of serving individuals, estates, and small businesses, has merged with Dennis Duncan and Covington, a CPA firm based in Los Angeles known for its comprehensive accounting, audit, tax, and advisory services. The merger, effective as of February 14th, 2024, heralds the birth of a new entity: Dennis, Duncan and Torchon LLP .

This strategic union combines Torchon and Associates' deep local expertise and personalized service approach with Dennis Duncan and Covington's broad spectrum of resources and capabilities in accounting and financial consulting. The merger aims to provide enhanced service offerings to clients across the individual, middle market, and small business sectors.

"The coming together of Torchon and Associates and Dennis Duncan and Covington under the Dennis, Duncan and Torchon LLP umbrella is a milestone moment for all involved," said Stacey Torchon, founder of Torchon and Associates. "This merger is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence, client service, and the belief that together, we can offer a greater breadth of services and deeper expertise to our clients."

J'on Dennis, co-founder of Dennis Duncan and Covington, echoed this sentiment: "By joining forces with Torchon and Associates, we are not just expanding our service offerings but also combining our strengths in a way that will bring unparalleled value to our clients. Our shared values and dedication to client success make this merger a natural fit."

The newly formed Dennis, Duncan and Torchon LLP will operate from both the existing offices in Calabasas and Los Angeles, ensuring a seamless transition for clients and a continued commitment to local communities. The merger will also see the integration of the firms' technology and processes, enhancing efficiency and client service capabilities.

Clients of both legacy firms can expect to benefit from a wider range of services, including enhanced accounting, audit, tax, and advisory services, all delivered with the personalized attention and expertise that have been the hallmark of both Torchon and Associates and Dennis Duncan and Covington.

For more information about the merger and the services offered by Dennis, Duncan and Torchon LLP, please visit www.dennisllp.com.

About Dennis, Duncan and Torchon LLP

Dennis, Duncan and Torchon LLP is a full-service accounting, audit, tax, and advisory firm created from the merger of Torchon and Associates and Dennis Duncan and Covington. With a combined history of over 40 years serving a diverse client base of individuals, estates, middle market, and small businesses, the firm is committed to excellence, integrity, and innovation in all aspects of client service. Operating from offices in Calabasas and Los Angeles, Dennis, Duncan and Torchon LLP aims to be Southern California's premier accounting and advisory firm.

Contact Information:

General Inquiries:

Dennis, Duncan and Torchon LLP

5000 Parkway Calabasas Suite 107

Calabasas, California 91302

(310) 594-7005

info.dennisllp.com

www.dennisllp.com

SOURCE Dennis Duncan and Covington LLP