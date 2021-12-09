TORCHY'S TACOS PARTNERS WITH DAILYPAY TO OFFER ON-DEMAND PAY BENEFIT TO SUPPORT EMPLOYEES

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Torchy's Tacos , the popular Austin-based brand known for its Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso, has partnered with DailyPay – the leading provider of on-demand pay – to provide its hourly employees with access to their earned wages as they need it.

Torchy's Tacos is growing its U.S. footprint with over 95 locations in 10 states, and this partnership enables its employees to have instant access to their wages as they earn them rather than waiting weeks for payday. As a result, employees will be able to have more flexibility and control over their finances to suit their individual needs.

"Employees are looking for more fulfilling work, and it's up to brands to invest in their people and provide compelling incentives that support not only the worker, but their day-to-day lives as a whole," said Elizabeth Baxter, Chief People Officer of Torchy's Tacos. "Our new partnership with DailyPay will empower our team members with more control over their finances and access to their pay to suit their individual needs and that of their families."

With DailyPay, companies are able to fill open positions 52% faster than those that don't offer a daily payment option, while experiencing a 50% reduction in turnover. Recent research commissioned by DailyPay with the Aite-Novarica Group shows that 95% of those who once relied on payday loans or who paid overdraft fees can break the cycle of debt when they have a DailyPay option. As a result, 77% of employees who use DailyPay feel less financial stress.

The majority of Fortune 200 companies that have an on-demand pay benefit offer DailyPay, including 7 out of 10 of the country's largest quick-service restaurant chains.

About DailyPay

DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway and Adecco. DailyPay is the recognized gold standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model, and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

About Torchy's Tacos

The Torchy's Tacos story began 15 years ago in Austin, Texas, when a man with a dream bought a food trailer and a vibrant red Vespa. Mike Rypka, founder of Torchy's Tacos, built a menu out of experimental tacos that were coined by fans as "damn good." Today, Torchy's Tacos has over 95 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, North Carolina and Tennessee that are committed to serving only the highest quality ingredients. By living the Damn Good mantra, Torchy's Tacos is always innovating to deliver the most unique tacos, coveted queso and refreshing margaritas in the taco game, including the Taco of the Month, an untraditional taco offering that keeps taco junkies coming back for more. Visit www.torchystacos.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information on Torchy's Tacos.

Media Contacts

David Schwarz

Email: [email protected]

Adriana Ball

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DailyPay

Related Links

www.dailypay.com

