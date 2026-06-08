Torchy's Tacos Teams Up with the U.S. Soccer Foundation to Expand Access to Soccer for Kids in Underserved Communities

Summer kids meal giveback campaign limited-time promotion features collectible kids' cups and interactive sticker sheets

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As excitement around soccer continues to grow across the country this summer, Torchy's Tacos is teaming up with the U.S. Soccer Foundation on a family-focused kids meal campaign, designed to bring families closer to the game while ensuring more children living in under-resourced communities have access to soccer.

Starting June 11 and through July 19, a portion of Torchy's Tacos kids meal proceeds across all restaurants (in restaurant, digital and third-party orders) will go directly to the U.S. Soccer Foundation, benefitting its programs that create safe places to play, train coach-mentors, and provide opportunities for kids in underserved communities to learn and grow through soccer.

Throughout the promotional period, Torchy's kids meal combos will also feature a limited-edition "Soccer Connects Us All" collectible cup and interactive sticker sheet designed for kids to customize, play and celebrate the unifying power of soccer throughout the summer, while supplies last.

This summer campaign marks the beginning of a broader partnership between Torchy's Tacos and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, including a charitable contribution from Torchy's that will help expand access to the Foundation's proven programs. In addition to the summer promotion, Torchy's has supported local youth soccer organizations through meal donations, knowing the most important games happen in neighborhoods, community parks and schoolyards.

"We're excited to partner with the U.S. Soccer Foundation at a time when soccer is connecting so many communities and families," said Paul Macaluso, CEO of Torchy's Tacos. "Giving back has always been an integral part of who we are as a brand, and we're proud to support the U.S. Soccer Foundation's work to create more opportunities for kids to play, grow and build lasting memories through the sport."

With soccer participation continuing to rise each year across the country, the partnership aims to create more opportunities for families to connect around the sport while helping remove barriers to play by supporting programs that make soccer more accessible in communities nationwide.

"Partners like Torchy's help us bring the game to more children by supporting safe places to play, trained coach-mentors and programs that use soccer to support youth development," said Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. "Together, we can help more kids experience the confidence, connection, and joy that soccer can provide."

Earlier this year, Torchy's Tacos refreshed its kids meals with customizable combo options designed for guests ages 12 and under. Each kids meal includes a choice of entree, including a taco, quesadilla, chicken tenders or avocado bites, alongside a choice of side, including chips, rice and beans or tots, plus a kids foundation drink, apple juice or bottled water. Each meal also comes with a Torchy for Kids coloring sheet that doubles as the menu. Guests can also upgrade to larger portions for an additional cost.

Families can take part in the summer soccer fun by visiting Torchy's Tacos locations nationwide or ordering online from June 11 through July 19 to enjoy the limited-edition kids meal promotion. Every kids meal purchased helps the U.S. Soccer Foundation create more opportunities for kids to reach their full potential, improve their well-being, and live healthier lives.

The U.S. Soccer Foundation provides underserved communities' access to innovative play spaces and evidence-based soccer programs that instill hope, foster well-being, and help youth reach their fullest potential. Building on this mission, the Foundation is working to ensure the 2026 tournament leaves a lasting legacy for kids and families nationwide. With the support of partners, more than 900 mini-pitches have been installed to date, with a goal of reaching 1,000 by 2026. In the past year, the Foundation engaged 1.2 million youth in its proven programs.

To learn more, visit https://torchystacos.com/community.

About Torchy's Tacos

Torchy's Tacos started in 2006 with a little red Vespa, a food trailer and a dream to serve tacos that were anything but ordinary. From that humble start in Austin, Texas, Torchy's has grown into one of the country's most beloved fast-casual brands, known for bold flavors, scratch-made ingredients, and an unapologetic attitude. Today, Torchy's operates almost 120 locations across the U.S., offering a crave-worthy menu of innovative tacos, award-winning queso and inventive drinks. With every bite, Torchy's stays true to its mission: to serve delicious tacos while creating a place where fans can gather, let loose and live flavor to the fullest.

About U.S. Soccer Foundation

As the national leader for sports-based youth development in under-resourced areas, the U.S. Soccer Foundation is on a mission to let soccer do what it does: change absolutely everything. Founded as a legacy of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the Foundation provides underserved communities access to innovative play spaces and evidence-based soccer programs that instill hope, foster well-being, and help youth achieve their fullest potential. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information visit www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Torchy's Tacos