Torchy's Tacos and Cinemark Team Up for Mother's Day to Treat Mom to Dessert & a Movie

Limited-time cross-promotion runs May 3 through May 31, offering ways to treat mom all month long

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Torchy's Tacos is teaming up with Cinemark to make Mother's Day more than a one-day occasion, pairing its fan-favorite scratch-made churros with blockbuster entertainment in a limited-time offer designed to make planning a special outing with mom even sweeter.

Torchy’s Tacos and Cinemark team up this Mother’s Day to treat moms to churros and a movie with a limited-time, sweet-and-cinematic experience.

Available May 3 through May 31, the collaboration between the two Texas-based brands makes it easy to turn a simple outing into a full-on Mother's Day moment—whether it's grabbing tacos and churros before a movie or capping off the night with a sweet treat. While supplies last, guests can unlock exclusive, one-time offers from both brands, making it easier to celebrate Mom well beyond a single day.

How It Works:

At Torchy's: Loyalty members who add scratch-made churros to their order will receive a code for 75% off their first month of Cinemark Movie Club*, the paid subscription program that provides members with one monthly movie ticket, discounts on concessions and more.

Loyalty members who add scratch-made churros to their order will receive a code for 75% off their first month of Cinemark Movie Club*, the paid subscription program that provides members with one monthly movie ticket, discounts on concessions and more. At Cinemark: Cinemark Movie Rewards members can unlock a free order of Torchy's churros with a $1 minimum purchase via Torchy's Rewards.*

"Why just celebrate mom on Mother's Day?" said Paul Macaluso, CEO of Torchy's Tacos. "We teamed up with Cinemark to create more ways to celebrate and connect this month. Great food and a great movie are a pretty unbeatable combo—made even better with a few sweet extras to enjoy together."

"Going to the movies has always been about shared experiences that create lasting memories with loved ones, and our loyalty program is designed to make those moments even more rewarding," said Andrew Sonnichsen, Vice President of Loyalty and Performance Marketing at Cinemark. "Working with Torchy's allows us to surprise and delight our members with a fresh collaboration that adds an unexpected twist to moviegoing and truly sweetens the occasion."

Cinemark Movie Club, the leading movie theater subscription program, has more than 1.45 million members who enjoy exclusive benefits. For around $12 per month depending on market, members get one movie ticket that rolls over and never expires for active members, 20 percent off concessions, no online fees and special member pricing on additional tickets for friends and family members. Cinemark Movie Club is part of Cinemark Movie Rewards, the exhibitor's tiered loyalty program that awards movie lovers with one point for every dollar spent at a Cinemark theater.

Cinemark Movie Club is the brand's monthly membership program, offering one ticket per month (that rolls over), 20% off concessions and waived online fees.

*Both offers valid through 5/31/26 or while supplies last. Restrictions may apply. See your reward account for full offer details.

About Torchy's Tacos

Torchy's Tacos started in 2006 with a little red Vespa, a food trailer and a dream to serve tacos that were anything but ordinary. From that humble start in Austin, Texas, Torchy's has grown into one of the country's most beloved fast-casual brands, known for bold flavors, scratch-made ingredients, and an unapologetically devilish attitude. Today, Torchy's operates almost 120 locations across the U.S., offering a crave-worthy menu of innovative tacos, award-winning queso and inventive drinks. With every bite, Torchy's stays true to its mission: to serve Damn Good tacos while creating a place where fans can gather, let loose and live flavor to the fullest.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) provides extraordinary out-of-home entertainment experiences as one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world. Based in Plano, Texas, Cinemark makes every day cinematic for moviegoers across nearly 500 theaters and more than 5,500 screens, operating in 42 states in the U.S. (303 theaters; 4,241 screens) and 13 South and Central American countries (193 theaters; 1,396 screens). Cinemark offers guests superior sight and sound technology, including Barco laser projection and Cinemark XD, the world's No. 1 exhibitor-branded premium large format; industry-leading penetration of upscale amenities such as expanded food and beverage offerings, Luxury Lounger recliners and D-BOX motion seats; top-notch guest service; and award-winning loyalty programs such as Cinemark Movie Club. All of this creates an immersive environment for a shared, entertaining escape, underscoring that there is no place more cinematic than Cinemark. For more information, visit https://ir.cinemark.com.

SOURCE Torchy's Tacos