Torchy's Tacos Unveils Its Most Groundbreaking Culinary Innovation Yet: Nachos

The limited-time spring menu drop features loaded specialty nachos, Hooky Hour

upgrades, a Burrito Day special and more

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that's been two decades in the making, with plenty of R&D along the way, Torchy's Tacos is unveiling its most groundbreaking culinary innovation yet: nachos. Yes, nachos, made by queso makers. It just might be the most anticipated product drop in Torchy's Tacos history.

Available starting today, Torchy's is officially entering the nacho category for the first time—for a limited time—pairing its freshly fried tortilla chips and iconic green chile queso in a fully loaded format designed to disrupt watch parties and springtime group hangs.

Available starting today, Torchy’s is officially entering the nacho category for the first time—for a limited time—pairing its freshly fried tortilla chips and iconic green chile queso in a fully loaded format designed to disrupt watch parties and springtime group hangs.

Because when you've already perfected chips and queso, the next logical breakthrough is obvious.

"At Torchy's, we go for category-defining innovation. Our guests have loved our chips and queso for years, and we wanted to optimize their experience. So, we downloaded their ideas and came up with the upgrade," said Paul Macaluso, CEO of Torchy's Tacos. "The result is nachos done the Torchy's way...intentionally layered, unapologetically loaded and absolutely Damn Good."

Starting today, guests can order the new nachos in a large, shareable format engineered for maximum flavor in every bite. Each order begins with a foundation of crispy tortilla chips, smothered in their signature green chile queso, layered with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Those looking to push their nachos to the limit can top theirs with a choice of fajita chicken, steak, green chile pork or brisket. No bare chips. No weak layers. No beta versions.

Some brands launch devices and new models. Torchy's launches nachos. And yes—they were worth the wait.

For those looking to clock out early, nachos are also available in a smaller value size as part of Torchy's new Hooky Hour, running 2–5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The weekday escape features the snack-sized nachos alongside half-priced beer (bottle and draft) and house margaritas. Consider it an adult spring break...no PTO required.

Torchy's is also marking National Burrito Day on April 2 with a $5 breakfast burrito built to power through whatever the day throws your way. Packed with cage-free eggs, refried pinto beans, crispy potatoes, chorizo, green chile queso and mixed cheese—all wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with roja salsa and tomatillo sauce—the burrito delivers 49 grams of protein and serious size and substance.

Whether you're powering tournament watch parties, unlocking limited-time food deals or optimizing your spring routine, Torchy's spring lineup delivers peak flavor performance.

In other brand news, Torchy's recently donated $100,000 to The Worthy 1's foundation as part of its partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs. Throughout the season, fans unlocked a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) taco offer every time the Chiefs Torched the Defense with a pass, run or return of 30 yards or more. For each redemption, Torchy's donated $1 to The Worthy 1's, resulting in the $100,000 contribution. The foundation, started by wide receiver Xavier Worthy, supports single mothers, families and youth in Fresno, Kansas City and Austin—communities that reflect both Worthy's journey and Torchy's roots.

About Torchy's Tacos

Torchy's Tacos started in 2006 with a little red Vespa, a food trailer and a dream to serve tacos that were anything but ordinary. From that humble start in Austin, Texas, Torchy's has grown into one of the country's most beloved fast-casual brands, known for bold flavors, scratch-made ingredients, and an unapologetically devilish attitude. Today, Torchy's operates nearly 120 locations across the U.S., offering a crave-worthy menu of innovative tacos, award-winning queso and inventive drinks. With every bite, Torchy's stays true to its mission: to serve Damn Good tacos while creating a place where fans can gather, let loose and live flavor to the fullest.

SOURCE Torchy's Tacos