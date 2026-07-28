Torchy's Tacos Turns 20 with New Taco Two-Step Deal and Big Birthday Surprises

Texas-sized thank you to the Torchy's Taco Junkies lands ahead of brand's 20 th birthday

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Torchy's Tacos is kicking off its 20th birthday celebration with a big thank you to its Taco Junkies: the new Taco Two-Step deal. Available now and for a limited time, guests can get two tacos from a lineup of Torchy's signature fan favorites, plus chips and salsa and a fountain drink, starting at just $9.95. It's giving big taco energy, celebrating Torchy's signature larger-than-average tacos and even bigger value.

Torchy’s Tacos’ Taco Two-Step features two tacos, chips and salsa, and a fountain drink starting at $9.95.

"Torchy's has never done anything small. We're known for our big personality, big tacos and big flavor. And to us, value never means cutting corners. Every Taco Two-Step is built with scratch-made salsas, house-pressed tortillas and fresh ingredients," said Paul Macaluso, CEO of Torchy's Tacos. "The Taco Two-Step brings it all together, giving our guests more of what they love at a price that feels just as Damn Good."

Taco options in the Taco Two-Step deal include:

Trailer Park: Fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo, mixed cheese with poblano sauce on a flour tortilla.

Fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo, mixed cheese with poblano sauce on a flour tortilla. Green Chile Pork: Green chile pork carnitas, diced onions, cotija cheese, cilantro and a lime wedge with tomatillo salsa on a corn tortilla.

Green chile pork carnitas, diced onions, cotija cheese, cilantro and a lime wedge with tomatillo salsa on a corn tortilla. Chicken Fajita: Marinated and grilled chicken, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo, mixed cheese with tomatillo salsa on a flour tortilla.

Marinated and grilled chicken, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo, mixed cheese with tomatillo salsa on a flour tortilla. Avocado: Your choice of fried or fresh avocados, refried pinto beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, mixed cheese with poblano sauce on a corn tortilla (Vegetarian).

The Taco Two-Step is only the beginning of Torchy's birthday-month celebration. On August 1, the brand will also introduce the Muay Thai, an all-new Taco of the Month available throughout August. The limited-time taco innovation brings big flavor, featuring crispy fried shrimp coated in bold panang curry sauce, topped with cool and crunchy cabbage slaw, fajita peppers, chile-lime cucumber spear, peanuts, green onion, Thai basil and a squeeze of lime.

Torchy's will also commemorate 20 years of BTE (Big Taco Energy) with a custom Torchy's Monopoly game featuring brand-inspired properties, menu favorites and plenty of Damn Good details. The limited-edition game will be gifted to select Torchy's Rewards members and available for fans to purchase while supplies last.

Since opening its first Austin food trailer in 2006, Torchy's has grown to over 115 restaurants across the country while remaining committed to scratch-made and inventive food, big tacos and its signature devilish attitude.

"Twenty years ago, Torchy's was one food trailer, a red Vespa and a belief that tacos could be anything but ordinary. We didn't have a perfect plan, but we had a passion for making Damn Good food, listening to our guests and sweating every detail," said Mike Rypka, founder of Torchy's Tacos. "I'm incredibly proud of what this team has built and grateful to every Taco Junkie who took a chance on us, came back for another taco and helped turn that little trailer into what Torchy's is today."

As Torchy's enters its third decade, the brand remains grounded in the same spirit that launched the original Austin trailer: make food from scratch, take bold creative swings and create a place where people can gather and live flavor to the fullest.

About Torchy's Tacos

Torchy's Tacos started in 2006 with a little red Vespa, a food trailer and a dream to serve tacos that were anything but ordinary. From that humble start in Austin, Texas, Torchy's has grown into one of the country's most beloved fast-casual brands, known for bold flavors, scratch-made ingredients, and an unapologetically devilish attitude. Today, Torchy's operates over 115 locations across the U.S., offering a crave-worthy menu of innovative tacos, award-winning queso and inventive drinks. With every bite, Torchy's stays true to its mission: to serve Damn Good tacos while creating a place where fans can gather, let loose and live flavor to the fullest.

SOURCE Torchy's Tacos