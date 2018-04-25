Tordrillo Mountain Lodge Unveils 2018 Summer Season Heli-Adventures and Resort Enhancements

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Once thought to be accessed only by cruise ships, a true Alaskan experience is now available to adventure-seekers who want to get off the beaten path and enjoy unrivaled beauty and fully-customized, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.



Summer vacations at Tordrillo Mountain Lodge, just a 45-minute float plane ride from Anchorage, include wildlife viewing, outdoor adventures, gourmet meals and access to millions of acres of untouched Alaskan wilderness - the world's most spectacular outdoor playground where a helicopter serves as a personal chauffeur to everything that Alaska has to offer. The lodge has something for every member of a family or group, no matter their age, fitness level or experience.



From July through mid-September, guests choose from world-class fishing, spectacular glacial hiking, whitewater rafting and kayaking, and unrivaled helicopter mountain biking and camping excursions that drop guests into the most spectacular parts of the Tordrillo Mountain Range with expert guides. Sky trekking tours take guests to Denali and Katmai National Parks and provide in-flight wildlife viewing of grizzly bears, moose, lynx and more.



Just steps from the lodge, lake activities including stand-up paddle boarding, water skiing, wake surfing, fishing, kayaking and foil boarding are available.



New this season:



Heli-Biking

The Tordrillo Mountain Lodge owners – Olympic gold medalist Tommy Moe and fellow heli-ski veterans Mike Overcast and Mike Rheam – invested in state-of-the-art equipment to provide helicopter-access to millions of acres of fat tire mountain biking terrain for guests. Riders can choose a descent or ascent of virtually any length or difficulty, making this experience perfect for all levels of skill or expertise. Top-of-the-line safety gear and experienced guides are included.



Lodging Enhancements

Tordrillo Mountain Lodge recently invested $10 million into guest amenities, adding new guest suites and updated baths in the 5,600 square foot main lodge, a new, larger dining area and bar with picture windows, and, three cedar decks overlooking the lake where lodge guests gather before and after their daily adventures. The significant investment brought four private, Scandinavian-designed lakeside cabins that were flown into the resort by helicopter.



2018 Summer Packages

From July 5 – September 15, 2018, guests can book their vacations to Tordrillo Mountain Lodge starting at $3,000 per person for two nights. Packages include round-trip float plane flights from Anchorage's Lake Hood to Tordrillo Mountain Lodge's Judd Lake, lodging, gourmet meals, professional guide services, exclusive Marmot gear and fishing equipment, yoga, access to the fitness center, copper hot tub overlooking the lake and a wood-fired sauna. Groups of four guests or more visiting at least three days also receive a champagne welcome bottle, one massage, and one additional hour of helicopter time.



All major airlines operate regular routes to Anchorage, with direct flights available from most major U.S. cities and non-stop European options from Zurich, Frankfurt, Edelweiss, and Condor.



To learn more about summers at Tordrillo Mountain Lodge, visit www.tordrillomountainlodge.com or call 907-569-5588. Images are available via Dropbox here or upon request. A video of stunning footage featuring summer vacations at Tordrillo Mountain Lodge is also available online here.



About Tordrillo Mountain Lodge

Olympic gold medalist Tommy Moe, Mike Overcast, and Mike Rheam co-founded Tordrillo Mountain Lodge in 2006 to share their passion for the outdoors in the stunning Alaskan wilderness. Named one of the best heli-ski resorts in the world by CNN Travel and Robb Report, the lodge owns and operates its own helicopters and hires expert guides to provide guests with world-class helicopter-based adventure experiences. The five-star resort offers an array of luxury amenities and lodging options, including gourmet cuisine prepared by private chefs and a curated wine list from a 500-bottle cellar. Triumvirate LLC, an Alaskan outfitting/operating company, operates Tordrillo Mountain Lodge. Follow Tordrillo Mountain Lodge on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TordrilloMountainLodge.