Torelli Properties Announces Launch Of Quality Real Estate Services In Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Torelli Properties, a newly established real estate company founded by Denise McClelland Johnson has launched in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX. The Keller Williams Real Estate team is open for business and ready to service homeowners who want to effortlessly sell their existing home and buyers who want to seamlessly purchase their next home in the DFW Metroplex. This launch begins an aggressive market expansion for the company.

The Torelli goal is to simplify the real estate process, taking its hassle-free home buying and selling solution to as many consumers as possible. Denise McClelland Johnson, Owner/Broker of Torelli Properties explained, "Our mission of providing the best way to buy or sell a home by leveraging technology and a deep understanding of real estate excites me. The Torelli process is client centric and incorporates real estate concierge services with customized plans for each client. Primary though, is our dedicated focus to the client experience and streamlined processes to make their lives easier and stress free. "Love where you are" is the ultimate aim for our clients. We love the gratification that comes from making that happen."

The Growing Team

"Like most companies, we want market share and team growth, but we're highly selective on the people we bring to our team," McClelland Johnson explained. She continued saying, "Lacy Milani is a great example of this. We're so blessed that she has joined as Sales Partner." A Southlake,TX resident with more than a decade of industry experience, Milani brings a strong reputation for her work ethic, expert contract and negotiating skills, and extensive knowledge of DFW's luxury real estate market.

About Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas and Fort Worth have experienced solid industry growth, especially in the financial, technology, and defense industries. It has ushered in an encouraging year-over-year employment increase of 3.2 percent in Dallas and 2.4 percent in Fort Worth. The area's great income-to-cost of living ratio makes it a desirable location for non-residents to consider.

About Torelli Properties

Torelli Properties is a Dallas-Ft. Worth based real estate company with offices in Dallas and Southlake, TX. Torelli is on a mission to transform the real estate industry by providing innovative and highly customized processes to help consumers buy and sell homes with ease and efficiency.

For more information, visit www.torelli-properties.com

