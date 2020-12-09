TORG Debuts Innovative Experiential Windows for Retail Marketing

TORG has introduced multi-level, interactive engagement 3D retail windows in seven US outlet centers Tweet this

Designed to look like Paris, London and a "mystery" Alpine location, the 3D windows provide multiple benefits by: using the empty windows; entertaining customers on-site through contact-free direct viewing and virtual animation on the customer's phone; offering the opportunity for free "takeaway" photos; encouraging customers to post photos on social media channels and to enter contests one of two ways and allowing the centers to expand their social media engagement with participating customers.

"Every single shopping center in the world has some empty window or windows, so we decided to use our windows to create an engagement tool for our customers to interact with us in a touchless way," says Lisa Quier Wagner, Principal of TORG. "By working with our design team, we were able to create a promotional activity using that space and enticing our customers to use their imaginations to fantasize about a post-COVID adventure, dressing our windows to create a visual 'journey' to Paris, London and the Alps in a beautiful wintry scene, escaping reality for a flight of fancy."

The participating outlet centers co-operated and marketed by TORG are: Lincoln City Outlets, Ore.; OKC Outlets, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Outlets Nags Head, N.C.; Outlets Ocean City, Ocean City, Md; Outlets Park City, Utah and Outlets Williamsburg, Iowa. TORG leases and markets Westbrook Outlets, Westbrook, Conn.

TORG is deploying this unique program as an alternative to any sort of a crowd-generating holiday event, which would not be appropriate during these times. The Window Wonderland Getaway allows customers to interact with the centers on their own timeline and comfort level. "Of course, we want them to visit and patronize the stores, but this promotion allows them to participate even if they do not elect to enter a store, but merely to enter our digital space," Ms. Wagner says.

"The outlet industry is seeing 33% better traffic than indoor malls, with sales meeting and exceeding last year, even before Black Friday," Ms. Wagner says. "We think our promotion will enhance the success of our centers' seasons and set us up for a successful 2021."

TORG developed the promotion with 3DWD from the Netherlands and the Funnel Design Group and SLM Consulting from the US.

SOURCE The Outlet Resource Group