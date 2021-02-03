TORG Expands Asia Pacific Network

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Already the only global advisor in the outlet category that operates from bases in the US and the Netherlands, The Outlet Resource Group (TORG) is expanding its footprint through a strategic alliance with Nelian Consulting, located in Hong Kong, China, and Sydney, Australia.

The TORG-Nelian strategic alliance will provide outlet retail advisory services to clients and projects throughout the Asia Pacific region, with an emphasis on the outlet retail category. Nelian Consulting specializes in both premium and luxury shopping destination space and tourism master planning and representation.

Prior to the new alliance, TORG operated in the U.S. and Europe, with affiliates in Latin America, through the Lizan Group of New York, NY and Mexico City, MX. TORG has had a presence in Panama City, Panama since 2019 to serve developments throughout Latin America.

Together, the team has vast experience in serving major operators in the outlet space in Europe, China and the United States.

The TORG/Nelian alliance will be:

Focused on the Asia Pacific region with new outlet developments in Australia and Indonesia . This includes development, leasing, marketing, funding and operating of the outlets when open.

region with new outlet developments in and . This includes development, leasing, marketing, funding and operating of the outlets when open. Building commercial strategies for premium shopping destinations with a focus on footfall driving activities such as, consumer marketing, tourism marketing, digital, leasing and sense of place.

Representing shopping destinations in Europe , Asia Pacific and in the United States in the APAC region to attract more high net worth customers from these source markets.

, and in in the APAC region to attract more high net worth customers from these source markets. Representing tourism destinations and attractions to attract more high net worth independent travelers from source markets

"The alliance with Nelian, one of the Asia Pacific region's most respected retail advisory groups, demonstrates our belief in the potential of the market," said Lisa Wagner, Principal of TORG. "Part of TORG's philosophy is to have a presence within the markets where our clients and projects are located – having a foothold in the region allows us to really set down roots and become part of the retail real estate industry in this part of the world."

Ian Stazicker, Founder and Managing Director of Nelian Consulting, commented, "The partnership with TORG gives our business the ability to supplement our own expertise in the premium outlet segment, specifically in the APAC region, by leveraging some of the decades of industry experience that the TORG management team has and the resources at their disposal. We are also delighted to offer TORG the opportunity to be present within the ever expanding and developing APAC region.

About TORG

The Outlet Resource Group (TORG) is a global alliance of experts focused on the acquisition, management, marketing and leasing of outlet shopping centers in the United States, Latin America and Europe. The team has collectively over 250 years of outlet experience across over 65 outlet centers. TORG offers unique in-house marketing and leasing services through a fully integrated, customer-focused, value-adding team structure. TORG works with owners and developers to strategically reposition underperforming assets, maximize the performance of existing centers, develop new outlet center destinations and provide professional guidance on retail expansion. For more information, visit outletresource.com.

About Nelian Consulting

Nelian Consulting is a boutique consulting agency specialising in new developments within the premium outlet segment across the APAC region. Additionally, Nelian provides a suite of business planning, marketing, and operational services to both new and existing outlet centers. Nelian Consulting also operates a dedicated tourism consulting business and this is leveraged to drive high spending APAC customers to premium outlet centers around the world.

SOURCE The Outlet Resource Group

Related Links

http://www.outletresource.com

