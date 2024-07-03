TorHoerman Law Advocates for Infants in Pivotal Missouri NEC Trial Against Formula Manufacturers

ST. LOUIS, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TorHoerman Law is set to begin trial on July 8, 2024, in Missouri state court. The case will focus on allegations that cow milk-based baby formula is linked to necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a dangerous condition affecting premature infants.

The case, Margot Gill, on behalf of herself and her minor child R.D. v. Abbott Laboratories, et al., case number 2322-CC01251, will be heard before Judge Michael Noble in Missouri's 22nd Judicial Circuit in the City of St. Louis. The trial is part of a series of bellwether trials, with thousands of similar cases pending and another major trial scheduled in federal multi-district litigation in early 2025.

This trial follows a prior case in Illinois where a jury awarded $60 million to a plaintiff whose premature infant tragically died from NEC after consuming cow milk-based formula.

"As we prepare to present our case, we remain firmly committed to proving that the negligence of formula manufacturers has led to severe suffering and injustice for many families," said attorney Tor Hoerman. "This trial is not just about compensation, but about ensuring such tragedies are prevented in the future."

This litigation involves allegations against Abbott Laboratories, contrasting the earlier case against Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. Both companies have historically defended the safety of their formulas.

"We believe the evidence will clearly show the link between these formulas and NEC, and underscore the need for immediate action to protect our most vulnerable," said Jake Plattenberger, attorney & partner at TorHoerman Law.

The plaintiffs are supported by attorneys from TorHoerman Law and Stranch Jennings & Garvey PLLC. Defense for Abbott Laboratories includes Winston & Strawn LLP's Chicago office, Kirkland & Ellis LLP's Chicago and Los Angeles offices, and Jones Day's Washington D.C. office, along with local Missouri counsel from HeplerBroom LLC and Thompson Coburn LLP.

The trial, expected to extend through most of July, promises to be a cornerstone case with significant implications for product liability law and neonatal care standards nationwide.

