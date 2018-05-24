Tori Spelling Hosts New Reality TV Series On Beauty And Fashion Backed By Industry

Viewers can learn more about the show, participants, products used and see behind the scenes by following @thelookallstars, #thelookallstars. thelookallstars.com

Hosted by actress Tori Spelling, with Style Guru Kim Vo, THE LOOK: ALL STARS is an upbeat head-to-toe makeover competition show featuring two teams of beauty and fashion experts at the top of their game, performing real-world and aspirational transformations. The show provides a platform to elevate hair, make-up and fashion industry artists by showcasing the latest and greatest in beauty tools, products, and fashion trends. THE LOOK: ALL STARS will highlight talent, allowing established names to pass on their knowledge and excitement to viewers. The makeovers will provide inspiration and specific 'how-to'-s in two themed, timed challenges.

"I've been in the Fashion, Beauty and Media landscape for quite some time, and I have not seen anyone come up with such a great concept before - one that really fills the needs of working on all elements of 'style,' bringing them together so well. Casting best-in-class competitors and carefully chosen celebrities, top social influencers, and stars of the beauty world, I am very excited to be leading this project at Sinclair, and looking forward to seeing it come to life with our partner, DreamVenture Productions" - Rida Khan, Head of Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle Programming, Sinclair.

The audience engages with the show through a 360-degree approach that includes trying on featured looks in real time through leading AR app Perfect365. Additionally, the audience can experience the products used on set through product giveaways promoted on social media. Through the show's website and social media platforms, the TV series will offer tutorials, color formulas, beauty recipes, and special product promotions.

Many professional beauty partners and products are highlighted throughout the episodes, including Aquage; Biosilk; Chi; Conair Professional; Esquire; HairTalk; Minerva; Obliphica; Olaplex; Rusk; Schwarzkopf; TIGI; Zadro; WetBrush; Sportsclips with American Crew, Joico and Paul Mitchell; BSG CosmoProf, and the Professional Beauty Association.

Beauty legends, fashion icons, recognizable names from entertainment, and top social media influencers are featured on the show as judges and special guests. One team per episode wins the grand prize that includes a VIP vacation package from Westgate Resorts.

THE LOOK: ALL STARS is all about the positive, showing amazing makeover transformations and the techniques that allow anyone at home to get the same look!

THE LOOK: ALL STARS is a one-hour reality TV competition series, airing prime-time Sundays from June 24th, syndicated nationally across CW and MyTV Network stations. The show is focused on head to toe makeovers performed by respected established hair, makeup and fashion stylists who compete and deliver two makeovers per episode.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. Sinclair owns and operates programs to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all the major networks. Sinclair is the leading local news provider in the country, and a producer of sports content, owns a multicast network, four radio stations and a cable network. Sinclair's broadcast content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms.

Dreamventure Productions is the producer of THE LOOK: ALL STARS. DVP seeks to create content that helps align entertainment, education and positivity to engage viewers across all mediums.

