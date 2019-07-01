Toric Implantable Contact Lens Provides Alternative to LASIK Surgery

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfe Eye Clinic cornea surgeon Matthew Rauen, M.D. recently placed Iowa's first Visian Toric implantable collamer lens (ICL) manufactured by STAAR Surgical. The ICL is an collagen based lens that is implanted behind the iris to work with your natural eye to correct nearsightedness and now astigmatism in one simple procedure. For certain patients, an ICL is considered an alternative to vision correction surgeries such as LASIK, but until this year patients with an astigmatism had fewer options if they found themselves not a candidate for LASIK surgery.

"While most patients with astigmatism find great results with LASIK surgery, there are a group of patients that have been told they are not a candidate for any vision correction surgery. The Visian Toric ICL provides these patients a new option," said Dr. Matthew Rauen. "At Wolfe Eye Clinic we strive to find solutions for patients who aspire to achieve optimal vision without contacts or glasses. We consistently research and work with research trials and manufacturers to bring the most advanced technologies to the state of Iowa."

When patients schedule a free, no-obligation consultation with Wolfe Eye Clinic's LASIK teams, several advanced eye tests are performed and patients meet personally with their surgeon to review their results and candidacy for vision correction. Many factors are considered when determining candidacy for LASIK—a very high refractive error, thin corneas, or severe dry eyes may prohibit someone from being a good LASIK candidate. For these patients, PRK, refractive lens exchange or ICL may be good alternatives and can provide outstanding results. Historically, patients who had astigmatism had fewer options for vision correction, but not anymore.

"Our experience in all areas of ophthalmology allows us to customize the procedure best for each patient and ultimately for their long-term vision goals," said Dr. Matthew Rauen.

ABOUT WOLFE EYE CLINIC

In medical practice since 1919, Wolfe Eye Clinic is a recognized regional diagnostic and surgical center offering a broad range of ophthalmology care services. Wolfe Eye Clinic has 48 doctors providing patient care in over 40 communities throughout Iowa including their main offices in Ames, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Fort Dodge, Iowa City, Marshalltown, Ottumwa, Pleasant Hill, Spencer, Waterloo and West Des Moines.

Wolfe Eye Clinic surgeons have specialized fellowship training in the areas of cataract and refractive surgery, cornea and external disease, glaucoma, pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus, oculoplastics, and medical and surgical retina. Wolfe Eye Clinic was the first to perform LASIK in 1996 following their participation in the FDA approval process of the related lasers, and the organization has since performed over 46,000 LASIK surgeries.

For Press Inquiries:



Kassandra Trenary 641.754.6200 ktrenary@wolfeclinic.com

SOURCE Wolfe Eye Clinic

Related Links

http://www.wolfeeyeclinic.com

