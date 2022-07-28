Torii Ranked "Leader and Outperformer" in SaaS Management Platforms by GigaOm, over "Feature-Play" Competitors

"Businesses are facing a perfect storm. With cloud overtaking installed applications, Shadow IT running wild, and decentralized workplaces the norm, it's impossible to know what apps they have, who's using them, and what they're spending. And with inflation and talks of recession, they urgently need to eliminate wasted time and money, while still being resilient. As GigaOm makes clear, the majority of SaaS management products enable one or the other, not all. This makes it much harder for IT, procurement, security, and business teams to accomplish their goals," said Uri Haramati, CEO, Torii.

He added, "Torii intentionally built a platform, instead of a point solution, to address the full scope of SaaS management needs for all stakeholders. We've always been focused on making it easy to intelligently cut SaaS spend and accelerate operations, without stifling innovation. In today's world, this is more important than ever."

Complete platform offering exceptional value

The GigaOm report highlights Torii's competitive advantage as "Torii provides a complete platform that meets all key criteria while enabling self-service across teams" – the latter of which is critical in decentralized workplaces where IT, procurement, finance, security, and lines of business all have a role in acquiring, managing, renewing, or protecting cloud apps.

Torii was rated "exceptional" in advanced integration, user and app lifecycle management, operational efficiency, and governance.

See everything, do anything – on all dimensions

GigaOm points to Torii's unique customization, ability to discover every single SaaS app and usage, and easily take actions, as key strengths. The report cites Torii's:

Discovery data accuracy and breadth as critical to helping identify targeted actions that drive savings.

Comprehensive discovery through the use of browser extensions and identification of cross-application connections. This lets customers find Shadow IT applications in real time as employees access them on their computers, and always have current data on their entire application portfolio. It's what helps make Torii's data and insights so much more accurate and reliable than other solutions.

Low-code workflow tools, advanced integration, and enhanced user engagement, makes it easy for anyone to create multi-faceted SaaS management workflows tailored to their specific business processes and policies in just minutes.

Enhanced user engagement, made possible via Torii's robust discovery, self-service application catalog, and user-friendly workflows.

To access a complimentary copy of the GigaOm SaaS Management Platform Radar Report and learn more about how Torii compares to other vendors, click here .

GigaOm's ranking of Torii as an SMP "Outperformer" and "Leader" comes on the heels of another key indicator of Torii's competitive advantage. In the recent G2 SaaS Management Summer Grid reports, customers rated Torii higher than any SMP for SaaS spend and SaaS operations management results and usability.

About Torii

Torii is the #1 Automated SaaS Management Platform (SMP) for today's increasingly distributed, decentralized businesses. Unlike conventional tools, Torii empowers an organization's entire business to come together around their cloud apps and stay in perfect sync as their tech stack evolves. This accelerates innovation while eliminating millions of dollars in wasted licenses, hundreds of hours spent on manual operations, and protecting sensitive data flowing through known and Shadow IT apps. Torii's customers include Carrier Corporation, Instacart, Bumble, Athletic Greens, Palo Alto Networks, and Payoneer. Torii is backed by leading venture capital firms including Tiger Global Management, Wing Venture Capital, Global Founders Capital, Uncork Capital, Entree Capital, and Scopus Ventures. Learn more at www.toriihq.com and follow on Twitter @Torii_hq or LinkedIn .

