TORIIA INC. Announces The Launch Of Toriia™ Voice Automated Secure Peer-To-Peer Mobile Payment App

Toriia makes mobile money transfer easier than ever before. It's intelligent automated system allows for customers to talk directly to the app with commands that allow for quick, convenient transfer to contacts with the sound of your voice. And, utilizing a patented special encryption software, Toriia also requires facial recognition and/or fingerprint ID allowing for authentication in real time.

"Our patented encryption coding is the most secure on the peer-to-peer payment market and is the first phase in the evolution of Toriia," said CEO and Founder of TORIIA, Isaac Daniel. "Our vision for Toriia is to not only be the most user-friendly app for payments between friends, family and colleagues, but also for the app to serve as a digital wallet that helps customers stay monetarily connected to their loved ones, no matter the mobile device."

Not only will Toriia users be able to instantly transfer money from Toriia to their peers, but they will also be able to move money to bank accounts via instantaneous transfer, providing access to funds faster than ever before with the sound of your voice. Funds will typically be available in a customer's bank account in a matter of seconds. Funds that remain in a customer's Toriia balance are immediately available to use transferring between Toriia users.

ABOUT TORIIA

Toriia is a one-of-a-kind mobile app used to conveniently transfer money with the sound of your voice directly to family and peers. Toriia makes payment a user-friendly, secure experience that provides convenience that cash, credit cards and checks don't. TORIIA INC. provides products and services in the mobile payments, decentralized systems and blockchain industries. Toriia prioritizes security while providing the customer with an easy to use product offering and streamlined host of services.For more information, visit www.toriia.com.

