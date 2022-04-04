Tork elevates the campus experience

The Tork Campus Hygiene Package™ helps operations managers meet new challenges on campus by improving cleaning quality, hygiene and operational efficiency, without compromising on sustainability.

PHILADELPHIA, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has forced a shift in priorities when it comes to cleaning, putting healthy and safe environments first for students.1 Research also suggests that having a clean campus and new modern buildings are key to attracting new students.2 However, current hygiene and cleaning solutions do not always meet the increased demands from everyone – starting with students through to faculty and senior management.

"Operations managers play an important role in keeping everything running smoothly and ensuring a clean and safe campus experience. This job can be quite complex considering the many types of facilities on campus, from lecture rooms, shared study areas, restrooms, sport facilities, student dorms and cafeterias, to name a few. With the new Tork Campus Hygiene Package we want to help operations managers elevate the campus experience and keep students, faculty and staff healthy and safe by achieving consistently high cleaning quality throughout the entire campus," said Anna Königson Koopmans, Marketing Director Public Interest for Essity's professional hygiene business.

The Tork Campus Hygiene Package is a comprehensive offer of hand and surface hygiene products, services, support and tools. It was developed to help operations managers meet their new challenges by helping to improve cleaning quality and hygiene, as well as boost operational efficiency, all while meeting their colleges' sustainable purchasing guidelines.

Sustainable Hygiene that improves the campus experience

Not only does the package feature the industry award-winning Tork PeakServe® Continuous™ Hand Towel system, the hand drying solution with the highest towel capacity in the market,3 helping ensure hygiene products are always readily available, it also provides skincare solutions. Such skincare solutions include the Green Seal-certified Tork Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer and Tork Clarity Foam Soap, which is made of 99 per cent ingredients from natural origin. In fact, the entire Tork Campus Hygiene Package contributes to sustainability by encouraging efficient usage and less waste through innovations like one-at-a-time dispensing and compressed refills. Third-party certifications and recycling programs contribute to cutting carbon emissions and waste. For example, Tork Closed Loop Recycling is a one-of-a-kind partnership for recycling of used, discarded office paper into new paper hand towels, toilet tissue- and napkin products. To enable cleaning crews to clean when and where it is needed most, the package also includes Tork Vision Cleaning – the world's leading facility management solution. Real-time data transforms how cleaning teams work and ensures dispensers are stocked 99 per cent of the time securing access to critical hygiene products.4

Tork experts help identify opportunities to improve hygiene

As the global leader in professional hygiene, Tork is offering a free hygiene site survey by dedicated and educated hygiene advisors to colleges and universities. The survey helps operations managers identify opportunities to improve cleaning quality and hygiene, maximize operational efficiency and meet their sustainability targets on campus as well as learn more about solutions that can help them exceed the standards outlined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance for Institutions of Higher Education (IHEs). The survey can take place on site or virtually.

Learn more at: tork.ca/campushygiene

For more information:

Chandler Rogers

Weber Shandwick

[email protected]

About Tork®

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide, ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, sanitizers, napkins, wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that empowers customers to think ahead and improve business outcomes through sustainable hygiene management. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit tork.ca/en.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2020 amounted to approximately $13.3 billion. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Philadelphia is Essity's North American headquarters. In addition to Pennsylvania, Essity has U.S. operations in Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. In Canada, Essity has approximately 270 employees at its locations in Drummondville, Quebec and Oakville, Ontario. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at essity.com.

1 B2B International "Engaging with the Higher Education Market", Qual Report, March 2021

2 B2B International "Engaging with the Higher Education Market", Qual Report, March 2021

3 Compared to competitor's longest roll towel in North America

4 Measured across nearly 13,000 connected dispensers between June-December 2019, based on time per month that a dispenser is in an empty status against total time per month.

SOURCE Tork, an Essity brand